Global Fashion Group Aktie

Global Fashion Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PLUG / ISIN: LU2010095458

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.05.2026 15:00:04

EQS-News: Global Fashion Group concludes 2026 Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Global Fashion Group concludes 2026 Annual General Meeting

20.05.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Global Fashion Group concludes 2026 Annual General Meeting
 
Luxembourg, 20 May 2026 – The Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders of Global Fashion Group S.A. (the “Company” or “GFG”) held in person in Luxembourg on 20 May 2026 approved all resolutions on the agenda. 58.32% of the voting rights were represented at the AGM.

The AGM approved the consolidated accounts and annual accounts for the financial year which ended on 31 December 2025, resolved to discharge current and former Management Board and Supervisory Board members for the exercise of their mandates during financial year 2025, approved the revised Remuneration Policy and granted a new authorisation to the Management Board to acquire up to 20% of the Company’s fully paid-up common shares.

A comprehensive list of all the resolutions passed at GFG’s AGM and further details of the number of votes cast on each resolution are available on the Company website.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For inquiries, please contact:
Saori McKinnon
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
investors@global-fashion-group.com
press@global-fashion-group.com

About Global Fashion Group
Global Fashion Group (“GFG”) is the leading fashion and lifestyle destination in ANZ, LATAM and SEA. GFG exists to empower its people, customers and partners to express their true selves through fashion. GFG’s three ecommerce platforms – THE ICONIC, Dafiti and ZALORA – offer a curated assortment of international, local and own brands to a diverse market of 700 million consumers. Through a seamless and inspiring customer journey, powered by a blend of data-driven insights and local expertise, GFG’s platforms deliver an exceptional customer experience from discovery to delivery. GFG’s vision is to be the #1 fashion & lifestyle destination in its markets, and is committed to doing this responsibly by being people and planet positive across everything it does. (ISIN: LU2010095458)

For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com

20.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +44 774 788 0338
E-mail: investors@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: ir.global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2330672

 
End of News EQS News Service

2330672  20.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)

mehr Nachrichten