EQS-News: Global launch of cosmetic product based on AFYREN’s 100% natural propionic acid

EQS-News: AFYREN SAS / Key word(s): Product Launch

Global launch of cosmetic product based on AFYREN’s 100% natural propionic acid



01.10.2026 / 07:50 CET/CEST

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Global launch of cosmetic product based on AFYREN’s 100% natural propionic acid

A new cosmetic product formulated with AFYREN ingredient now available for skincare professionals and consumers

AFYREN unlocks customer innovation with 100% bio-based propionic acid (COSMOS-certified) produced via natural fermentation at the AFYREN NEOXY plant

Clermont-Ferrand/Lyon, October 1, 2026, 07:45 am CEST - AFYREN, a greentech company offering manufacturers biobased, low-carbon ingredients through a unique fermentation technology based on a completely circular model, is showcasing the potential of its ingredients for cosmetics, with a real-life use case by a customer.

Only few months after starting a partnership with South Africa-based Esse Skincare,1 a leader in microbiome skincare science, AFYREN is enabling the launch of Esse Barrier Rescue,2 the world’s first skincare product formulated with natural3 propionic acid. This intensively nourishing moisturizer4 combines Propionic Acid and Ceramides to relieve extremely dry and reactive skin while reinforcing the skin’s natural ecosystem.

The product is now available globally to skincare professionals and consumers. Propionic acid is a naturally occurring short chain fatty acid essential for maintaining a balanced skin microbiome. Emerging research suggests it helps modulate inflammation, strengthen barrier resilience, and maintain microbial balance – the keys to hydrated, resilient skin.

Until now, propionic acid has primarily been available at industrial scale from petrochemical sources. Through this partnership, Esse gains access to AFYREN’s sustainably produced, COSMOS-certified, bio-based alternative propionic acid made at AFYREN NEOXY, the company’s flagship industrial biorefinery. Using AFYREN’s proprietary circular, low-carbon fermentation process, the plant is the first in the world capable of producing a portfolio of organic acids at commercial scale.

This partnership allows the use of a natural microbial metabolite in its pure, bio-based form – a first for the skincare industry – and represents a significant step, opening the door to new cosmetic solutions.

Joachim Merziger, COO of AFYREN, said: “This partnership shows how biotechnology can unlock new opportunities for both performance and sustainability in cosmetics, bringing tangible benefits for people and the planet. We are very proud to see the first products now reaching consumers.”

Together, Esse and AFYREN are shaping a new generation of skincare products - one that merges biotechnology, sustainability, and proven skin science.

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN’s proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company’s sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN’s competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.

The company’s first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN also aims to serve many international markets through future expansions, particularly in Asia and the Americas.

At the end of 2025, AFYREN employed 140 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

AFYREN



Director for ESG, Communications and Public Affairs

Caroline Petigny

caroline.petigny@afyren.com



Investor Relations

Mark Reinhard

invest@afyren.com



NewCap



Investor Relations

Théo Martin / Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

afyren@newcap.eu



Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau / Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98

afyren@newcap.eu

MC Services AG (international)



Investor Relations

Bettina Ellinghorst



Media Relations

Shaun Brown, Dr. Johanna Kobler



Tel: +49 89 210 228 0

afyren@mc-services.eu

[1] Press release dated Dec 9, 2025: AFYREN and ESSE Skincare begin partnership to offer 100% natural cosmetic solutions with enhanced skincare performance

[2] https://www.esseskincare.com/product/esse-barrier-rescue/

[3] Natural-origin claim based on ISO 16128 standard

[4] https://www.esseskincare.com/propionic-acid-the-skins-personal-gardener/