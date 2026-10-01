A.F.Y.R.E.N. Aktie

A.F.Y.R.E.N. für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C29M / ISIN: FR0014005AC9

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.10.2026 07:50:03

EQS-News: Global launch of cosmetic product based on AFYREN’s 100% natural propionic acid

EQS-News: AFYREN SAS / Key word(s): Product Launch
Global launch of cosmetic product based on AFYREN’s 100% natural propionic acid

01.10.2026 / 07:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Global launch of cosmetic product based on AFYREN’s 100% natural propionic acid 

  • A new cosmetic product formulated with AFYREN ingredient now available for skincare professionals and consumers
  • AFYREN unlocks customer innovation with 100% bio-based propionic acid (COSMOS-certified) produced via natural fermentation at the AFYREN NEOXY plant

Clermont-Ferrand/Lyon, October 1, 2026, 07:45 am CEST - AFYREN, a greentech company offering manufacturers biobased, low-carbon ingredients through a unique fermentation technology based on a completely circular model, is showcasing the potential of its ingredients for cosmetics, with a real-life use case by a customer.

Only few months after starting a partnership with South Africa-based Esse Skincare,1 a leader in microbiome skincare science, AFYREN is enabling the launch of Esse Barrier Rescue,2 the world’s first skincare product formulated with natural3 propionic acid. This intensively nourishing moisturizer4 combines Propionic Acid and Ceramides to relieve extremely dry and reactive skin while reinforcing the skin’s natural ecosystem.

The product is now available globally to skincare professionals and consumers. Propionic acid is a naturally occurring short chain fatty acid essential for maintaining a balanced skin microbiome. Emerging research suggests it helps modulate inflammation, strengthen barrier resilience, and maintain microbial balance – the keys to hydrated, resilient skin.

Until now, propionic acid has primarily been available at industrial scale from petrochemical sources. Through this partnership, Esse gains access to AFYREN’s sustainably produced, COSMOS-certified, bio-based alternative propionic acid made at AFYREN NEOXY, the company’s flagship industrial biorefinery. Using AFYREN’s proprietary circular, low-carbon fermentation process, the plant is the first in the world capable of producing a portfolio of organic acids at commercial scale.

This partnership allows the use of a natural microbial metabolite in its pure, bio-based form – a first for the skincare industry – and represents a significant step, opening the door to new cosmetic solutions.

Joachim Merziger, COO of AFYREN, said: “This partnership shows how biotechnology can unlock new opportunities for both performance and sustainability in cosmetics, bringing tangible benefits for people and the planet. We are very proud to see the first products now reaching consumers.”

Together, Esse and AFYREN are shaping a new generation of skincare products - one that merges biotechnology, sustainability, and proven skin science.

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN’s proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company’s sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN’s competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.

The company’s first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN also aims to serve many international markets through future expansions, particularly in Asia and the Americas.

At the end of 2025, AFYREN employed 140 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

AFYREN
 
Director for ESG, Communications and Public Affairs
Caroline Petigny
caroline.petigny@afyren.com
 
Investor Relations
Mark Reinhard
invest@afyren.com
 
 		 NewCap
 
Investor Relations 
Théo Martin / Mathilde Bohin
Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94
afyren@newcap.eu
 
Media Relations 
Nicolas Mérigeau / Gaëlle Fromaigeat
Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98
afyren@newcap.eu
 		 MC Services AG (international)
 
Investor Relations 
Bettina Ellinghorst
 
Media Relations 
Shaun Brown, Dr. Johanna Kobler
 
Tel: +49 89 210 228 0
afyren@mc-services.eu

[1] Press release dated Dec 9, 2025: AFYREN and ESSE Skincare begin partnership to offer 100% natural cosmetic solutions with enhanced skincare performance

[2] https://www.esseskincare.com/product/esse-barrier-rescue/

[3] Natural-origin claim based on ISO 16128 standard

[4] https://www.esseskincare.com/propionic-acid-the-skins-personal-gardener/


01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2408222  01.10.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu A.F.Y.R.E.N.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu A.F.Y.R.E.N.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

A.F.Y.R.E.N. 2,49 -1,39% A.F.Y.R.E.N.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:05 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
19:28 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
30.09.26 3. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow stabil -- ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX verliert Kampf um 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Nikkei schlussendlich beflügelt - kein Handel in China und Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte tiefer. Der US-Leitindex bewegt sich seitwärts. An den Börsen in Asien waren am Donnerstag erneut positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen