|
13.12.2022 09:07:40
EQS-News: Global media group intensifies cooperation with USU on software license management
|
EQS-News: USU Software AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Möglingen December 13, 2022
One of the worlds leading media groups (the customer) is intensifying its cooperation with USU as the technology partner for its company-wide software asset management (SAM).
Based on its positive experiences, the customer has acquired additional licenses from USU software asset management. The current SaaS contract has been expanded significantly and extended by another five years. It has a total volume in the mid-seven-digit range. The extensive services are handled by the USU partner Anglepoint, one of the leading providers of SAM and technology asset management services for Global 2000 companies.
The customer works with all major software providers and hundreds of smaller manufacturers. Thousands of different software programs are used. The complex hybrid infrastructure includes tens of thousands of physical and virtual servers on different platforms on site as well as virtual instances in Azure and Amazon cloud environments all around the world. USU software asset management primarily optimizes the cost-transparent use of the 20 biggest software manufacturers.
I am delighted that we enjoy the long-term trust of our customer as its strategic partner and can measurably support the cost-effective use of its group-wide software, says USU Managing Director Sven Kolb.
This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.
About USU
As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.
Further information: https://www.usu.com
USU Software AG
USU Software AG
13.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|USU Software AG
|Spitalhof
|71696 Möglingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-200
|E-mail:
|info@usu-software.de
|Internet:
|www.usu-software.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BVU28
|WKN:
|A0BVU2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1511177
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1511177 13.12.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!