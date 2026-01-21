EQS-News: Global momentum in the cannabis market: New signals from the U.S. strengthen long-term prospects for Europe and SYNBIOTIC

EQS-News: SynBiotic SE / Key word(s): Market Report/Miscellaneous

Global momentum in the cannabis market: New signals from the U.S. strengthen long-term prospects for Europe and SYNBIOTIC



21.01.2026 / 16:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Düsseldorf, 21 January 2026 – The international cannabis industry is receiving new political impetus from the United States.

Trump signs executive order on cannabis reform

On 18 December 2025, the U.S. president Donald Trump signed an Executive Order directing the prompt change regarding the status of marijuana at the federal level. The U.S. federal government will reclassify marijuana from Schedule I ("highly dangerous") to Schedule III ("less dangerous"). This is considered the biggest change in U.S. drug policy in decades. In addition, the Executive Order took a firm and positive position as it relates to the further development and support of the U.S. based hemp industry.

What the new classification means

No complete legalisation – cannabis will remain illegal for recreational use at the federal level, but its classification and certain regulations are changing. The change is intended to facilitate the formal development of the U.S. medical cannabis sector, to facilitate participation in international cannabis commerce, and to promote medical research by lowering research barriers and improving access to clinical trials. As stated, there are further efforts to make hemp derived products, such as CBD, more accessible to the general population, and to provide reimbursements through federal programs, example such as through Medicare pilot programmes.

Reactions from industry and politics in the U.S.

Companies and stock markets reacted positively because tax burdens (including the restrictive IRS Code Section 280E) and banking problems could improve. Some conservative groups and Republican politicians have expressed concerns, particularly about public health, the risks of youth consumption, and traditional "anti-drug" positions.

Proponents see the decision as an important step toward recognising medical cannabis use, but criticise the measure for not going far enough, e.g. no decriminalisation or broader legal reforms.

Trump described the move as "common sense" and emphasised that many patients – including veterans suffering from pain – could benefit from medical cannabis. At the same time, he stressed that this did not constitute legalisation of recreational use. The decision is seen by some as a political move ahead of the 2026 midterm elections to appeal to younger and more moderate voter groups.

Although a formal decision is still pending, market participants view the latest political signals as a significant step towards a structural reassessment of the cannabis market.

International signal effect beyond the U.S.

Regardless of the specific timetable, developments in the U.S. underscore a key trend: cannabis is increasingly being viewed as a regulated health, agricultural and industrial commodity – and no longer primarily as a marginal regulatory issue.

This reassessment sends a strong signal to other markets, particularly in Europe, where regulatory processes are often driven by international considerations. International regulatory progress is particularly relevant for Germany, as Europe's largest healthcare and pharmaceutical market. It strengthens the political and scientific momentum for medical cannabis, promotes investment in research and quality standards, and accelerates the development of a sustainable, regulated market.

SYNBIOTIC is keeping up with these developments

The latest signals from the U.S. mark another important milestone in the global development of the cannabis industry. For Europe and Germany, they increase the pressure to further harmonise regulatory frameworks and make them more innovation-friendly.

SYNBIOTIC Strategic Advisor, Robert Hoban, has been working on this issue in Washington, D.C. for a very long time, and notes that the reclassification of “Marihuana“ (as it is known under the U.S. Federal Code) will serve to open medical channels by and through the United States, and this will directly benefit internationally positioned companies, such as SYNBIOTIC.“

SYNBIOTIC will closely monitor all developments and continue to consistently align its own strategy with regulatory clarity, operational excellence and sustainable growth. The company considers itself well positioned to benefit from the ongoing opening of the market and an increasing political reassessment of cannabis.

