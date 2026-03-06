EQS-News: Good news in the year of init’s 25th stock market anniversary

EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Good news in the year of init’s 25th stock market anniversary



06.03.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

init to be included in the SDAX blue chip index

The world's leading digitalisation specialist for buses and trains is set to become a member of the SDAX on 23 March 2026, as planned

Recognition for long-term growth trajectory

init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) is set to be included in the SDAX index in its 25th year on the stock exchange. As announced on Wednesday by Dow Jones Stoxx, a leading provider of benchmark and customised index solutions for global institutional investors, the formal entry in the Dax blue chip index will take place as planned on 23 March 2026.

“This entry in the SDAX is the culmination of our company's development since its IPO on 24 July 2001. For us and our shareholders, being included among Germany's most liquid and fastest-growing stock corporations is both recognition and obligation. It confirms our sustainable growth course – since our IPO, we have continuously increased both our valuation and revenue roughly by ten. It is also an obligation, because we want to continue this positive development,” said init founder and CEO Dr Gottfried Greschner.

init innovation in traffic systems SE is a leading global provider of integrated planning, dispatching, telematics and ticketing solutions for buses and trains. For over 40 years, init has been helping transport companies to make public transport more attractive, efficient and effective. Over 1,400 transport companies worldwide now rely on its innovative hardware and software solutions.

init will supply the ticketing system for the 2026 world soccer cup in Atlanta and Houston

init's integrated MOBILE telematics system covers all the tasks of a transport company, including planning and dispatching, ticketing and fare management, operations control, passenger information, and analysis and optimisation. init's products are impressive due to their state-of-the-art technology. Their modular design and high degree of standardisation mean they can be used autonomously or integrated into an intelligent overall solution depending on the transport company's requirements.

This also convinced the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) in Atlanta, USA. It has commissioned init to install an Automated Fare Collection System (AFC 2.0) with contactless ticketing in all buses and trains in time for the 2026 world soccer cup in the United States. This is init's largest ticketing project in the United States to date. Against the backdrop of the sporting event and the associated global attention, the contract is an important flagship project for init and, with a volume of over 100 million euros, one of the largest contracts in the company's history to date.

init's smart ticketing system, which was also implemented by METRO Houston — one of the largest local transport companies in the USA — went into operation in January. On 14 June, the German national football team will play their opening match against Curaçao in Houston.

“The market for integrated, intelligent mobility solutions for buses and trains is undergoing a global transformation characterised by trends such as digitalisation, electromobility, autonomous driving, smart ticketing and the increasing use of artificial intelligence. This is leading to a continuously high number of tenders in which init, as one of the leading international digitalisation specialist for buses and trains, is well placed to succeed. We are therefore confident that we can continue on our long-term growth trajectory,” said the init Managing Board.

The SDAX is derived from the Small Cap DAX, where 'small cap' refers to smaller companies. The SDAX comprises the 70 companies that follow the MDAX companies in terms of trading volume and market capitalisation. Along with the DAX, MDAX and TecDAX, the SDAX belongs to the DAX index family. To be included in the SDAX, companies must be listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, be admitted to the Prime Standard market segment and be traded continuously on Xetra. They must also publish their quarterly, half-yearly and annual reports on time. At least 10 percent of the shares must be in free float.

When the SDAX was introduced on 21 June 1999, Deutsche Börse aimed to provide an opportunity to invest specifically in German medium-sized companies. Consequently, many SDAX companies are more specialised than large DAX corporations. They generally belong to emerging industries and are often characterised by greater innovation. Consequently, they are also considered to be more profitable than larger corporations.

