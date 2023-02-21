|
21.02.2023 13:16:12
EQS-News: Good start in 2023 after challenging fiscal year 2022
aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") has made a good start to the new year after a challenging fiscal year 2022. All three sales units (Germany, International and USA) are making good progress in their markets, led by the USA, which closed January 2023 with a decent double-digit sales increase compared to the same month last year. In Europe, a test distribution is underway with a strategic partner in a promising market. In international business, the company is again recording increased activity in many markets and aap's distribution partners are again more optimistic about the financial year 2023 and thus potentially about a sales level above that of the previous year. Based on the work in the context of preparing the financial statements for the financial year 2022 and as already communicated in November 2022, the Management Board confirms a figure for sales and EBITDA at the lower end of the guidance for the past financial year 2022.
In the field of silver coating technology, aap had to adjust and simplify the clinical trial plan for the ongoing human study at the end of 2022, as the course of the study to date has shown that the originally envisaged number of patients with fractures exclusively of the distal tibia cannot be achieved within a reasonable period of time. In November 2022, the Company received all commitments and approvals from the BfArM and the Ethics Committee for the adapted study plan. aap expects that this will significantly accelerate patient recruitment. Production of the study materials for the adapted target fracture is already underway and the implants will be available for continuation of the study from April 2023. The Company expects to reach the required patient number within 12 to 18 months from the restart of the study. In the meantime, it has been possible to treat out-of-treatment patients with aap's silver-coated implants as part of individual healing trials. Overall, the healing process was very good, which is a positive indication for the ongoing clinical human trial.
The capital increase launched today to secure liquidity achieved firm subscription commitments in advance amounting to approx. 85 % of the size of the capital measure. In order to be able to immediately deliver shares admitted to stock exchange trading to all shareholders accepting the subscription offer as well as to certain investors in the course of the rump placement, existing major shareholders will provide the Company with a sufficient number of shares already admitted to stock exchange trading from their existing holdings by way of a securities loan. In addition, the future holders of non-admitted new shares have committed themselves to a lock-up from the date of signing of a lock-up commitment agreement until the end of a period of six months after admission of the part of the new shares to be admitted in November 2023. The Executive Board acknowledges these commitments as a sign of support for the corporate strategy pursued, both in terms of short-term key performance indicators and long-term value creation.
