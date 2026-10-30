EQS-News: GRAMMER AG publishes results for the first nine months of 2026

EQS-News: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

GRAMMER AG publishes results for the first nine months of 2026



30.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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GRAMMER AG publishes results for the first nine months of 2026

Group revenue up by EUR 48.7 million or 3.5% to EUR 1,435.6 million

Revenue in the Commercial Vehicles product area up 5.1% to EUR 533.6 million, and in the Automotive product area by 2.6% to EUR 902.0 million

EBIT increased significantly to EUR 57.6 million (01–09 2025: EUR 42.4 million)

Operating EBIT up 6.6% to EUR 53.2 million (01–09 2025: EUR 49.9 million) corresponding to an operating EBIT margin of 3.7% (01–09 2025: 3.6%)

Q3 2026 revenue up by 9.5% to EUR 474.2 million; operating EBIT at EUR 11.5 million (Q3 2025: EUR 14.3 million)

Adjusted Outlook for 2026: Revenue at previous year's level of around EUR 1.9 billion with operating EBIT of approximately EUR 70 million

Ursensollen, October 30, 2026 – The GRAMMER Group today published its figures for the first nine months of 2026. In the reporting period, Group revenue increased by 3.5% to EUR 1,435.6 million (01–09 2025: EUR 1,386.9 million). Both product areas contributed to this growth despite the challenging market environment.

The region APAC made a significant contribution to revenue growth (+13.6%). Revenue in the region rose to EUR 408.6 million (01–09 2025: EUR 359.7 million). Revenue in EMEA rose by 1.6% to EUR 825.7 million (01–09 2025: EUR 812.9 million), while revenue in the AMERICAS region declined by 5.2% to EUR 233.1 million (01–09 2025: EUR 245.8 million). On a currency adjusted basis, revenue in the AMERICAS region decreased by 2.2%.

Revenue in the Automotive product area increased by 2.6% to EUR 902.0 million (01–09 2025: EUR 879.3 million), supported by higher sales in the regions APAC and EMEA. Revenue in the Commercial Vehicles product area rose by 5.1% to EUR 533.6 million (01–09 2025: EUR 507.6 million), primarily due to strong demand in APAC in the Offroad and Rail&Road business. In the third quarter of 2026, both product areas also recorded positive year-on-year growth.

Despite ongoing market headwinds, GRAMMER was able to further improve its operating profitability. Operating EBIT increased to EUR 53.2 million in the first nine months of 2026 (01–09 2025: EUR 49.9 million). The operating EBIT margin rose to 3.7% (01–09 2025: 3.6%). Operating EBIT was adjusted for positive currency effects of EUR 7.7 million and exceptional effects amounting to EUR 3.3 million. The exceptional effects included expenses of EUR 7.7 million for restructuring measures at several production sites. This was partially offset by the reversal of provisions totalling EUR 4.4 million. EBIT amounted to EUR 57.6 million (01–09 2025: EUR 42.4 million).

The improvement in earnings was primarily driven by the consequent implementation of the “Top 10” initiatives, restructuring measures and efficiency gains across the Group. These positive effects helped to partially offset the ongoing market weakness in certain product market segments and the operational challenges in AMERICAS. In the third quarter of 2026, however, earnings were below the previous year's level. The consequences of the U.S./Iran conflict, as well as U.S. and Mexican special tariffs, had a particularly negative impact. In addition, launch costs for new projects in AMERICAS incurred after production began in July. The Group expects these factors to also weigh on operating earnings in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Business development in the regions

In the first nine months of 2026, revenue in the EMEA region increased by 1.6% to EUR 825.7 million (01–09 2025: EUR 812.9 million). Revenue in the Automotive product area also rose by 1.6% to EUR 475.2 million (01–09 2025: EUR 467.7 million). Particularly in the third quarter, revenue developed positively. In the Commercial Vehicles product area, revenue increased by 1.5% to EUR 350.5 million (01–09 2025: EUR 345.2 million). This was driven primarily by continued strong demand for Rail&Road products. Overall, business in EMEA remained stable despite persistently challenging market conditions in parts of the European automotive industry.

Operating EBIT increased significantly to EUR 53.5 million (01–09 2025: EUR 34.6 million). The “Top 10” initiatives and restructuring measures had a positive impact. The operating EBIT margin rose to 6.5% (01–09 2025: 4.3%). The operating EBIT was adjusted for positive currency effects of EUR 0.7 million and exceptional effects of EUR 5.6 million.

In the APAC region, revenue increased by 13.6% to EUR 408.6 million in the first nine months of 2026 (01–09 2025: EUR 359.7 million). Revenue in the Automotive product area increased by 8.2% to EUR 280.3 million (01–09 2025: EUR 259.1 million). On a currency-adjusted basis, revenue growth was 7.1%. Revenue in the Commercial Vehicles product area increased significantly by 27.5% to EUR 128.3 million (01–09 2025: EUR 100.6 million). Adjusted for currency effects, revenue rose by 30.0%. The main driver was strong demand in the Offroad and Rail&Road segments.

Operating EBIT increased to EUR 27.6 million (01–09 2025: EUR 26.7 million). Higher revenue in both product areas – Commercial Vehicles and Automotive – had a positive impact. This was partially offset by an unfavourable product mix. Operating EBIT was adjusted for negative currency effects of EUR 0.8 million.

In the reporting period, revenue in the AMERICAS region declined by 5.2% to EUR 233.1 million (01–09 2025: EUR 245.8 million). Revenue in the Automotive product area decreased by 5.6% to EUR 153.2 million (01–09 2025: EUR 162.3 million). This was due to the phase-out of certain production programs and lower customer demand. In the Commercial Vehicles product area, revenue was down 4.3% to EUR 79.9 million (01–09 2025: EUR 83.5 million). The main reason was weaker demand in the Offroad product market segment.

Operating EBIT declined to EUR –16.2 million (01–09 2025: EUR –3.9 million). Particularly significant negative factors included unexpectedly high launch costs for new projects following the start of production in July. Additionally, there were cost impacts from the U.S./Iran conflict as well as U.S. and Mexican special tariffs.

Net assets and financial position as of September 30, 2026

As of September 30, 2026, the GRAMMER Group’s total assets increased to EUR 1,856.4 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 1,607.2 million). Non-current assets rose by 3.9% to EUR 963.4 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 927.4 million), mainly due to an increase in deferred tax assets of EUR 12.6 million to EUR 65.7 million as well as in other non-current assets of EUR 10.6 million to EUR 83.0 million. Current assets rose by 31.3% to EUR 892.9 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 679.9 million). The reason lies in the increase in cash and short-term deposits of EUR 45.1 million. In addition, a rise in current trade accounts receivable and inventories totaling EUR 147.2 million contributed to the change.

Equity increased by 14.2% to EUR 318.2 million as of September 30, 2026 (December 31, 2025: EUR 278.6 million), while the equity ratio decreased slightly by 0.2 percentage points to 17.1% (December 31, 2025: 17.3%). Non-current liabilities increased by EUR 75.8 million to EUR 797.7 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 721.9 million). This was due to an increase in non-current financial liabilities of EUR 76.6 million to EUR 452.0 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 375.3 million) as well as an increase in deferred tax liabilities of EUR 6.6 million to EUR 43.2 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 36.6 million). Current liabilities also rose by 22.1% to EUR 740.5 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 606.7 million).

Outlook for the full year 2026 adjusted

In its forecast dated March 27, 2026, GRAMMER expected a market environment that would remain challenging and volatile. The company expected Group revenue of approximately EUR 1.9 billion and operating EBIT of around EUR 80 million for 2026.

Based on business performance in the first nine months of 2026 and the current assessment for the remainder of the year, GRAMMER adjusted its earnings outlook. The Group continues to expect revenue of approximately EUR 1.9 billion. The forecast for operating EBIT has been reduced from approximately EUR 80 million to around EUR 70 million. The main reasons are unexpectedly high launch costs for new projects in the region AMERICAS following the production start in July. Added to this are negative impacts from the U.S./Iran conflict as well as U.S. and Mexican special tariffs. For the remainder of the year, the focus will be on the consequent implementation of the measures already initiated and the stabilization of the region AMERICAS.

The full report for the first nine months of 2026 is available on the website at https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/quarterly-reports/.

Company profile

GRAMMER AG, based in Ursensollen, specializes in the development and production of components and systems for car interiors as well as suspended driver and passenger seats for onroad and offroad vehicles. In the Automotive product area, the company supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, high-quality interior components and operating elements for well-known car manufacturers and system suppliers in the vehicle industry. The Commercial Vehicles product area comprises the business areas of truck and offroad seats (tractors, construction machinery and forklifts) as well as train and bus seating. GRAMMER operates in 20 countries with around 11,500 employees. GRAMMER shares are listed in the Prime Standard and are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchanges, via the Xetra electronic trading system as well as various other trading venues.



Contact:

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft

Katerina Koch

Phone: 0049 9621 66 2222

investor-relations@grammer.com