EQS-News: GRENKE achieves top ranking in DVFAs Corporate Governance Scorecard

GRENKE achieves top ranking in DVFAs Corporate Governance Scorecard



12.12.2022 / 12:14 CET/CEST

GRENKE achieves top ranking in DVFAs Corporate Governance Scorecard

Baden-Baden, December 12, 2022: Leasing specialist GRENKE AG achieved a top position in this years assessment of corporate governance conducted by the professional association of capital market experts (German Association for Financial Analysis and Asset Management DVFA) in the SDAX market segment. Achieving 74.14 percent of the possible points (2020: just under 52 percent), GRENKE advanced to third place among a total of 64 assessed SDAX companies. GRENKE thereby significantly outperformed the average score in both the SDAX (53.67 percent) and the MDAX (60.96 percent).

GRENKEs interim CEO and CFO, Dr Sebastian Hirsch, attributes this strong rating to the dedicated efforts over the past two years: "Our good ranking in this renowned corporate governance benchmark confirms that we take these topics very seriously. We have not only announced major improvements in this area, but also consequently implemented them. This is the best prerequisite for GRENKEs new strength. Good governance and open communication are essential for the companys success."

As part of the DVFA scorecard, the professional association annually analyses and assesses the corporate governance of all companies based in Germany included in the DAX, MDAX and SDAX. The full results are published here: https://www.dvfa.de/fileadmin/downloads/Verband/Kommissionen/Governance_Sustainability/Auswertung_DVFA_Scorecard_2022.pdf



