05.03.2024 11:01:15
EQS-News: GRENKE AG: DR MARTIN PAAL APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF GRENKE AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Baden-Baden, March 5, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG has appointed the current Head of Finance,
Dr Martin Paal, born in 1979, is a proven finance and banking expert. After holding several positions at renowned international consulting firms and DZ Bank, Dr Paal joined GRENKE AG as Vice President Controlling in June 2022. In March 2023, he was appointed as General Representative and Senior Vice President as well as Head of the Finance Division. As the designated CFO, he will be responsible for the Accounting & Tax, Controlling and M&A, and Treasury and Reporting departments.
Chair of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG Jens Rönnberg WP StB: “Dr Paal has been the acting deputy to Dr Sebastian Hirsch in the Finance department since February 2023. Alongside their colleagues on the Board of Directors, Isabel Rösler and Gilles Christ, they have grown into a successful team and have our full trust and support.”
CEO Dr Sebastian Hirsch: “I am very pleased with Martin’s appointment as Chief Financial Officer. We have worked very closely together over the past eighteen months. As my successor in the Finance department and fourth Management Board member, he signifies continuity, solid governance and reinforces our well-proven strategy.”
05.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1851765
