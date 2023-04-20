|
EQS-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE acquires 25 percent of online platform Miete24
GRENKE acquires 25 percent of online platform Miete24
Dr Sebastian Hirsch, CEO of GRENKE, comments on the acquisition, saying: This is a strategically significant investment for us. With Miete24 and its innovative software technology, we will be able to offer a plug-n-lease solution for our resellers webshops in the future. This should make financing small investments for our commercial customers as easy as online shopping. This investment fits perfectly into our new digitalisation strategy and is in line with the markets development. It offers enormous potential as the demand for intelligent financing solutions whether leasing or renting instead of purchasing is growing steadily, especially in the small-ticket segment.
Heino Deubner, Managing Director of Miete24 P4Y GmbH, says: Product leasing is becoming increasingly popular with both business and retail customers. GRENKEs entry, with its strong capital base and selling strength, especially in the IT and small-ticket segments, means we can now scale our technology much faster and purposely open up options for both of us to directly market financing to customers also internationally.
The purchase price for the stake in Miete24 is in the low single-digit million range. In addition, GRENKE has secured a long-term option for a full takeover. The rollout at GRENKE will take place successively with selected resellers in the months ahead. After the new digital platform has been successfully launched in Germany, it will be implemented internationally as quickly as possible.
For further details, please visit www.grenke.com or www.miete24.com.
Image caption:
Dr. Sebastian Hirsch (right), Chairman of the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG, and Heino Deubner, founder and CEO of Miete24 P4Y GmbH, seal the purchase of the longstanding leasing specialists stake in the innovative financing portal startup once again with a handshake.
About GRENKE
Miete24 P4Y GmbH has been a recognised brand already for more than 20 years in the market for printers, printing services and printer accessories. With its founding of printer4you.com, the company created the worlds first B2B online platform for managed print services.
