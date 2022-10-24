EQS-News: GRENKE AG: New investment grade rating Fitch rating 'BBB' with stable outlook

NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
24.10.2022

GRENKE AG: New investment grade rating Fitch rating 'BBB' with stable outlook

Baden-Baden, October 24, 2022: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, was rated by Fitch Ratings for the first time. GRENKE received an investment grade rating of "BBB" with a stable outlook (Fitch rating level "BBB/stable/F2").

GRENKE CFO Dr Sebastian Hirsch commented: "We are pleased that another renowned rating agency has awarded us an investment grade rating and has recognised the strengths of our business model. This rating also underlines our intention to provide the greatest possible transparency to the capital market."

As recently as August 2022, S&P Global Ratings confirmed its "BBB+/Negative/A-2" long-term and short-term issuer rating for GRENKE AG. With the assessment of another rating agency, the Company has reaffirmed its ambitions on the capital market.

Please find the link to the press release from Fitch Ratings here:
https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10216609

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

 


Language: English
