|
05.04.2023 06:59:59
EQS-News: GRENKE generates highly profitable new business in the first quarter despite volatile interest rate environment
|
EQS-News: GRENKE AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
GRENKE generates highly profitable new business in the first quarter despite volatile interest rate environment
Baden-Baden, April 5, 2023: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, recorded another strong increase in its new leasing business in the first quarter of this year and, at EUR 610.2 million, exceeded the volume in the same prior-year quarter by 22.2% (Q1 2022: EUR 499.2 million). As a result, Q1 2023 marked the sixth consecutive quarter with significant double-digit year-on-year growth. The CM2 increased to EUR 102.0 million in Q1 2023, up 22.6% versus the first quarter of the prior year (Q1 2022: EUR 83.2 million). The CM2 margin was higher quarter-on-quarter (Q4 2022: 15.5%) and, at 16.7%, it exceeded the average level for 2022 as a whole (16.1%), returning to the level prior to the sharp rise in interest rates in early 2022.
"The market for lease financing in the small-ticket segment, as well as the demand, is very solid," highlights Dr Sebastian Hirsch, CEO of GRENKE AG. "Even more importantly, however, is our positive margin development. We have now been able to pass on the majority of last year's enormous interest rate increase to the market and have already returned to the level we had in early 2022. We have thus proven once again that we can operate very profitably while still generating significant growth in our new business, even in a highly challenging interest rate environment."
All regions record growth in new leasing business
Demand continues to rise
Demand continued to rise in the reporting period. With around 150,000 lease applications, GRENKE received significantly more applications in Q1 2023 than in the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2022: around 130,000). In total, GRENKE concluded over 69,000 new lease contracts in the first three months of the year. The conversion rate compared to the same prior-year quarter remained stable at 45.6% (Q1 2022: 46.0%) and was in line with the customary level of business.
The average ticket size increased slightly year-on-year by 8.9% to around EUR 8,800. This was just a slight increase over the full-year figure for 2022 of around EUR 8,600. The share of direct sales in the reporting period remained constant at 16.9% (Q1 2022: 16.8%).
Factoring business increases slightly, with GRENKE Bank remaining a key pillar of refinancing
The Factoring segment achieved a new business volume of EUR 192.0 million in the reporting period, corresponding to a year-on-year increase of 9.7% (Q1 2022: EUR 175.1 million).
GRENKE Bank's new microcredit business amounted to EUR 12.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 15.8 million). Most importantly, GRENKE Bank remains a key pillar for the Consolidated Group's refinancing mix. The deposit business as of March 31, 2023 amounted to EUR 1,427 million, for an increase of around 24.0% compared to December 31, 2022 (deposit volume as of December 31, 2022: EUR 1,151 million).
Overview of new business development (in EUR millions)
Leasing regions:
Factoring regions:
A short interview with the CEO Dr Sebastian Hirsch providing an update on new business can be accessed at the following link: https://youtu.be/uUiLzl2Jyc8
The Q1 2023 report will be published on May 11, 2023.
For further information, please contact:
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKEs products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKEs activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs approximately 2,000 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
05.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1601381
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1601381 05.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GRENKE AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06:59
|EQS-News: GRENKE schafft im ersten Quartal trotz dynamischem Zinsumfeld sehr profitables Neugeschäft (EQS Group)
|
06:59
|EQS-News: GRENKE generates highly profitable new business in the first quarter despite volatile interest rate environment (EQS Group)
|
05:59
|GRENKE AG : GRENKE generates highly profitable new business in the first quarter despite volatile interest rate environment (Investegate)
|
30.03.23
|EQS-DD: GRENKE AG: Gilles Christ, buy (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|EQS-DD: GRENKE AG: Gilles Christ, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
29.03.23
|EQS-DD: GRENKE AG: Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, buy (EQS Group)
|
29.03.23
|EQS-DD: GRENKE AG: Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
27.03.23
|EQS-DD: GRENKE AG: Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, buy (EQS Group)