grenke Aktie
WKN DE: A161N3 / ISIN: DE000A161N30
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13.05.2026 06:59:43
EQS-News: grenke increases Group earnings and new business in the first quarter of 2026
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EQS-News: grenke AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
grenke increases Group earnings and new business in the first quarter of 2026
Baden-Baden, May 13, 2026: grenke AG, a specialist in small-ticket leasing, generated Group earnings of EUR 15.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 10.2 million). These results were largely driven by the strong growth in income from operating business, which increased 10.2 percent to EUR 170.8 million (Q1 2025: EUR 155.0 million), while costs rose by only 2.2 percent to EUR 89.9 million (Q1 2025: EUR 88.0 million). This resulted in an improvement in the cost-income ratio to 52.6 percent (Q1 2025: 56.8 percent). Due to the continued challenging macroeconomic environment and persistently high insolvency levels, the loss rate remained elevated at 1.9 percent in the first quarter (Q1 2025: 1.9 percent).
Leasing new business in the first quarter of 2026 grew 4.2 percent year-on-year to EUR 786.4 million (Q1 2025: EUR 754.6 million). At 16.1 percent, the CM2 margin increased again to over 16 percent, in line with expectations, compared with 15.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025. Compared with the same prior-year quarter, the CM2 margin normalised again after the exceptionally high level recorded in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025: 17.5 percent), which had been driven by positive interest rate effects. This normalisation also reflects the fact that the higher expected default rates arising from current global crises have since been priced into the CM2 margin. The resulting contribution margin 2 (CM2), a key indicator of profitability, amounted to EUR 126.8 million, as expected (Q1 2025: EUR 132.1 million).
Dr Sebastian Hirsch, CEO of grenke AG: “We have shown that we are able to manage our business agilely and profitably, even in a challenging environment. We remain on track to achieve our targets for the current financial year.”
Dr Martin Paal, CFO of grenke AG: “Our cost discipline is delivering results. Based on significantly slower cost growth, we improved our cost-income ratio and increased our operating result before
Growth in leasing new business driven primarily by the core markets Germany, France and Italy
Western Europe (without DACH) remained the strongest region by volume, with leasing new business increasing by 4.7 percent to EUR 210.2 million (Q1 2025: EUR 200.9 million). This was followed by Southern Europe, which recorded leasing new business growth of 6.1 percent to EUR 202.4 million (Q1 2025: EUR 190.8 million). The DACH region achieved growth of 11.0 percent to EUR 185.5 million (Q1 2025: EUR 167.2 million). Other regions recorded growth of 10.8 percent to EUR 56.3 million (Q1 2025: EUR 50.8 million). Only the Northern/Eastern Europe region reported a decline, with leasing new business decreasing to EUR 132.0 million (Q1 2025: EUR 145.0 million). This decline resulted primarily from the expiry of eBike subsidies in Finland in the second half of 2025, leading to a high prior-year quarter comparative base, as well as from the targeted management measures in Denmark and Sweden and generally cautious investment decisions by customers in light of the broader geopolitical environment. The solid growth achieved in other regions fully offset the effects in Northern/Eastern Europe, resulting in an overall increase in grenke’s leasing new business of 4.2 percent to EUR 786.4 million (Q1 2025: EUR 754.6 million).
Measured by the number of concluded contracts, at 29.4 percent, IT devices, primarily comprising laptops, IT equipment and software, remained the largest lease object category in the first quarter. The share of direct customer business in total leasing new business increased to 18.9 percent in the first quarter (Q1 2025: 17.3 percent). At around 175,000, the number of lease applications was slightly above the prior-year level (Q1 2025: around 172,000), reflecting the uncertainty among customers driven by the current macroeconomic environment. Around 79,000 new lease contracts were concluded in the first quarter (Q1 2025: around 76,000). At 45.1 percent, the conversion rate remained within the customary business range (Q1 2025: 44.4 percent). The average ticket size in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to EUR 9,984 (Q1 2025: EUR 9,886).
Income from operating business records strong growth while cost growth remains moderate
Supported by this net interest income growth as well as the increase in profit from new business and profit from service business, income from operating business increased by EUR 15.8 million to EUR 170.8 million (Q1 2025: EUR 155.0 million). At the same time, operating costs increased by only EUR 1.9 million year-on-year to EUR 89.9 million (Q1 2025: EUR 88.0 million), of which EUR 54.0 million related to staff costs (Q1 2025: EUR 51.9 million). This is a reflection of better operating efficiency and continued cost discipline. As a result, the cost-income ratio improved to 52.6 percent (Q1 2025: 56.8 percent), in line with expectations for the 2026 financial year. The average number of employees in the grenke Group, based on full-time equivalents, increased as planned by 2.9 percent to 2,362 (Q1 2025: 2,296).
As a result of the positive earnings development and disciplined cost management, the operating result before settlement of claims and risk provision increased sharply in the first quarter of 2026 by 20.8 percent to EUR 80.9 million (Q1 2025: EUR 67.0 million).
Amid the persistently high number of defaults and insolvencies resulting from the challenging macroeconomic environment, the result from the settlement of claims and risk provision remained at an elevated level of EUR -56.7 million in the first quarter (Q1 2025: EUR -47.6 million). The loss rate (expenses for the settlement of claims and risk provision in relation to leasing volume) remained stable at 1.9 percent during the first three months of 2026 (Q1 2025: 1.9 percent). The operating result thereby increased significantly to EUR 21.4 million (Q1 2025: EUR 14.0 million).
Refinancing base secured to support leasing new business growth
Lease receivables continue to grow alongside improved capital efficiency
2026 guidance unchanged
Key figures at a glance (in EUR millions)
Note: Rounding differences may occur in individual figures compared to the actual EUR amounts.
The Q1 2026 quarterly statement is available on our website at Reports & Presentations.
All dates relating to the 2026 financial year are available on the website under the section Financial calendar.
Further information is available from
Investor contact
Team Investor Relations
Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|grenke AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07 8611
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2326616
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2326616 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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