grenke Aktie
WKN DE: A161N3 / ISIN: DE000A161N30
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13.08.2026 07:03:53
EQS-News: grenke increases Group earnings in the first half of 2026
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EQS-News: grenke AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
grenke increases Group earnings in the first half of 2026
Baden-Baden, August 13, 2026: grenke AG, a specialist in small-ticket leasing, achieved Group earnings of EUR 32.6 million in the first half of the 2026 financial year (Q1–Q2 2025: EUR 26.2 million), representing an increase of 24.8 percent compared with the same period last year. This earnings growth is primarily attributable to a strong rise in operating income of 11.0 percent to
Dr Sebastian Hirsch, CEO of grenke AG: “Our income is growing faster than our costs. This is no flash in the pan, but the result of disciplined work and fundamental improvements that are increasingly taking effect. This gives us the flexibility we need in a challenging environment: we can offset the persistently high risk burden while steering our new business with the necessary discipline and composure. We remain on track.”
Despite a challenging market situation, grenke was also able to increase leasing new business by 1.4 percent to EUR 1,644.9 million (Q1–Q2 2025: EUR 1,622.0 million). The contribution margin 2 (CM2) – a key indicator of profitability – stood at EUR 260.8 million (Q1–Q2 2025: EUR 280.7 million). This resulted in a CM2 margin of 15.9 percent, which was below the previous year’s figure (Q1–Q2 2025: 17.3 percent). The decline in the CM2 margin is primarily attributable to the usual time lag between interest rate movements and the adjustment of lending terms. The above-average CM2 margin level in the first half of the previous year marks the source of a significant base effect, as our lease conditions have since gradually been aligning with falling market interest rates. Beyond the level of interest rates, the CM2 margin reflects other factors such as the currently higher-than-expected defaults and the further increase in loss levels resulting from global uncertainty.
Key figures at a glance (in EUR million)
Note: Rounding differences may occur in individual figures compared to the actual EUR amounts.
Dr Martin Paal, CFO of grenke AG: “In the first half of 2026, we were able to significantly improve our cost-income ratio to 51.6 percent. This is primarily because our strict cost discipline and our measures to increase process efficiency are showing effect. Both have contributed significantly to our increase in earnings. Also worth highlighting are our successful refinancing operations, such as our first bond issue in Canadian dollars, which provide a stable foundation for our new business target.”
Leasing new business development maintained at a solid level
The region with the highest volume was Western Europe (without DACH), which rose by 3.0 percent to EUR 429.1 million (Q1–Q2 2025: EUR 416.4 million), followed by Southern Europe, which grew by 3.1 percent to EUR 422.3 million (Q1–Q2 2025: EUR 409.4 million). Next came DACH, with growth of 7.5 percent to EUR 404.8 million (Q1–Q2 2025: EUR 376.6 million). The Other Regions grew by 3.3 percent to EUR 115.5 million in the first half of the year (Q1–Q2 2025: EUR 111.8 million), with the future core markets USA and Canada in particular achieving significant growth. Northern/Eastern Europe recorded a decline compared with the same period last year, at EUR 273.2 million (Q1–Q2 2025: EUR 307.8 million). This was due to the expiry of subsidies for eBikes in Finland in the second half of 2025 and consequently a high basis for comparison in the same period last year, deliberate management measures in Denmark and Sweden, and generally cautious investment behaviour due to the overall geopolitical situation. In total, the performance in the Northern/Eastern Europe region was offset, meaning that the grenke Group’s leasing new business grew by 1.4 percent to EUR 1,644.9 million in the first half of the year (Q1–Q2 2025: EUR 1,622.0 million).
In the first half of 2026, the largest object category remained IT devices, accounting for 27.2 percent of the total number of contracts concluded. This category primarily comprises laptops, IT equipment and software. The share of direct customer business in total leasing new business rose to 18.5 percent in the first half of the year (Q1–Q2 2025: 17.4 percent). The number of leasing applications in the first half of the year stood at around 349,000, slightly above the previous year’s figure (Q1–Q2 2025: around 347,000). Around 165,000 new leasing contracts were concluded in the first half of the year (Q1–Q2 2025: around 164,000). The conversion rate of 47.4 percent was in line with the customary business range (Q1–Q2 2025: 47.4 percent). The average ticket size amounted to EUR 9,948 (Q1–Q2 2025: EUR 9,864).
Operating income grows significantly – driven by a robust portfolio
Improved cost-income ratio thanks to strict cost discipline and efficiency gains
Continued high level of insolvencies and high loss rate
Subsequently, operating result nevertheless rose significantly by EUR 8.9 million to EUR 45.4 million (Q1–Q2 2025: EUR 36.5 million).
Significant increase in profit driven by improved profitability despite high loss level
First Canadian Dollar bond successfully placed
Lease receivables show steady growth; equity ratio remains stable
2026 guidance unchanged
The Half-year Financial Report 2026 is available on our website at Reports & Presentations.
All dates relating to the 2026 financial year are available on the website under the section Financial calendar.
Further information can be obtained from
Investor Contact
Investor Relations Team
Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
About grenke
13.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|grenke AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07 8611
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900BHRYZ464GFD289
|EQS News ID:
|2381968
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2381968 13.08.2026 CET/CEST
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|grenke AG
|11,66
|-2,18%