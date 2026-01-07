grenke Aktie
WKN DE: A161N3 / ISIN: DE000A161N30
|
07.01.2026 06:59:43
EQS-News: grenke meets annual guidance with EUR 3.3 billion in leasing new business
|
EQS-News: grenke AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
grenke meets annual guidance with EUR 3.3 billion in leasing new business
Baden-Baden, January 7, 2026: grenke AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, increased its leasing new business in the 2025 financial year by 7.8% year-on-year to EUR 3,294.6 million (2024: EUR 3,057.0 million). grenke has thus met its annual guidance of EUR 3.2 to 3.4 billion leasing new business. Contribution margin 2 (CM2), an indicator of profitability, rose year-on-year by 6.1% to EUR 550.2 million (2024: EUR 518.5 million). The CM2 margin equalled 16.7% (2024: 17.0%) and exceeded the target set for the 2025 financial year of over 16.5%.
Dr Sebastian Hirsch, CEO of grenke AG: “The 2025 financial year brought considerable macroeconomic uncertainty. Against this backdrop, our risk-selective management, with a focus on our robust core markets, has paid off. At the same time, we realized considerable growth in our future markets. We achieved our new business targets and further expanded our international market position, laying the foundation for earnings growth in the years ahead.”
Dr Martin Paal, CFO of grenke AG: “We can look back on a year of solid new business in 2025. At EUR 3.3 billion in new business, we grew as planned, despite continued market volatility. Our CM2 margin of 16.7% was not only within the expected range but also fully incorporated the current significantly higher risk costs.”
Growth across the entire portfolio
Germany and France drive growth
After a very strong quarter in the prior year, the Northern/Eastern Europe region reported a volume of EUR 163.3 million, which was below the prior-year figure (Q4 2024: EUR 182.7 million). Other Regions, comprising countries outside Europe, recorded strong growth of 15.5% to EUR 65.1 million (Q4 2024: EUR 56.3 million), driven in part by a substantial increase in new business in the USA.
grenke Bank deposits remain stable
The sold factoring business recorded new business volume of EUR 189.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 (Q4 2024: EUR 234.6 million). The year-on-year decline reflects the partially completed transfer of the factoring business to Teylor AG.
An interview with the Board of Directors, with further insights into the new business figures for the 2025 financial year, is available here.
This and other news can be found on our Investor Relations LinkedIn channel.
Our annual report for the 2025 financial year will be published on March 12, 2026.
New business development at a glance (in EUR millions)
Leasing regions: DACH: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
1 On January 31, 2024, grenke announced its intention to sell the factoring companies. At the beginning of April 2025, an agreement was reached with a buyer (“signing”). Individual local factoring companies will be transferred to the buyer in stages (“closing”).
2The lending business is offered through grenke Bank AG.
Further information is available from
Investor contact
Team Investor Relations
Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
07.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|grenke AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07 8611
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2255756
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2255756 07.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu grenke AG
|
07.01.26
|ROUNDUP: Grenke steigert Neugeschäft 2025 bei schwächerer Profitabilität (dpa-AFX)
|
07.01.26
|EQS-News: grenke trifft Jahresprognose mit 3,3 Mrd. Euro Leasingneugeschäft (EQS Group)
|
07.01.26
|EQS-News: grenke meets annual guidance with EUR 3.3 billion in leasing new business (EQS Group)
|
29.12.25
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX am Montagnachmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX zeigt sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX zum Handelsstart auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
27.11.25
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsende mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
27.11.25
|Handel in Frankfurt: Das macht der SDAX am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu grenke AG
|13:26
|grenke Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.01.26
|grenke Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.12.25
|grenke Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|grenke Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.25
|grenke Buy
|Warburg Research
|13:26
|grenke Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.01.26
|grenke Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.12.25
|grenke Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|grenke Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.25
|grenke Buy
|Warburg Research
|13:26
|grenke Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.01.26
|grenke Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.12.25
|grenke Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|grenke Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.25
|grenke Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.10.24
|grenke Hold
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|grenke AG
|15,78
|1,94%