grenke Aktie
WKN DE: A161N3 / ISIN: DE000A161N30
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12.11.2026 06:59:33
EQS-News: grenke on track: Group earnings significantly increased
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EQS-News: grenke AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
grenke on track: Group earnings significantly increased
Baden-Baden, November 12, 2026: grenke AG, a specialist in small-ticket leasing, increases its Group earnings by 14.6 percent to EUR 55.7 million in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 48.6 million). This significant growth in earnings is primarily attributable to a strong rise in operating income of 9.4 percent to EUR 533.0 million (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 487.2 million), whilst costs remain virtually unchanged at EUR 269.8 million (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 269.9 million). Accordingly, the cost-income ratio (CIR) improves noticeably to 50.6 percent (Q1–Q3 2025: 55.4 percent). Operating result before settlement of claims and risk provision rises significantly by 21.2 percent to EUR 263.2 million over the same period (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 217.2 million). At 1.9 percent, the loss rate for the first nine months of 2026 remains at an elevated level above the previous year (Q1–Q3 2025: 1.8 percent), but also slightly lower than in the first half of 2026.
Dr Sebastian Hirsch, CEO of grenke AG: “We are on track. The first nine months demonstrate the potential of our business model. We have made significant progress in improving our operating efficiency faster than expected. And our growing leasing portfolio provides a strong foundation for the future. What matters now is consistently translating this potential into sustainably higher earnings and a stronger return on equity. This also means bringing our loss rate back to normal levels and strengthening our margins sustainably. That’s how we measure ourselves.”
In the first three quarters of 2026, grenke increases leasing new business moderately by 1.7 percent to EUR 2,443.8 million (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 2,403.3 million). The contribution margin 2 (CM2) – a key indicator of profitability – amounts to EUR 382.9 million in the reporting period (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 410.6 million). This results in a solid CM2 margin of 15.7 percent (Q1–Q3 2025: 17.1 percent). The decline in CM2 margin is primarily attributed to the usual time lag between interest rate movements and the setting of leasing conditions. While the CM2 margin benefited temporarily from falling market interest rates in the same period of last year, rising capital market interest rates had a countervailing effect – also temporary – particularly in the second and third quarter of 2026. In addition to changing interest rate levels, the CM2 margin also reflects other factors such as the currently higher expected defaults and, consequently, the further increase in loss levels resulting from global uncertainties.
Key figures at a glance (in EUR million)
Note: Rounding differences may occur between individual values and the actual figures achieved in euros.
Dr Martin Paal, CFO of grenke AG: “Our profitability continues to develop positively. In the first nine months, our operating income rose strongly while costs remain virtually flat. The improvement in the cost-income ratio to 50.6 percent shows that our cost discipline and measures for efficiency improvement are beginning to pay off. The current rise in capital market interest rates is temporarily affecting our CM margin, as we pass these on into our leasing terms with the usual time lag typical to our business.”
Growth in leasing new business driven by established core markets
The region with the highest volume is Western Europe (without DACH), with an increase of 2.7 percent to EUR 630.3 million (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 613.8 million), followed by DACH with growth of 7.9 percent to EUR 629.6 million (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 583.8 million). Next comes Southern Europe, with growth of 2.4 percent to EUR 603.4 million (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 589.1 million). The Other Regions grow by 3.7 percent in the first nine months to EUR 177.2 million (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 170.9 million), with the future core markets USA, Canada and Australia in particular achieving significant growth. Northern/Eastern Europe records a decline compared with the same period last year, at EUR 403.4 million (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 445.7 million). This is due to deliberate management measures in Denmark and Sweden, as well as generally hesitant investment decisions stemming from the overall geopolitical situation. Overall, the performance in the Northern/Eastern Europe region is offset, meaning that grenke Group achieves growth in leasing new business of 1.7 percent to EUR 2,443.8 million in the first nine months (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 2,403.3 million).
In the first nine months of 2026, the largest category of leased assets remains IT equipment, accounting for 27.2 percent of the total number of contracts concluded. This primarily includes laptops, IT equipment and software. The share of direct customer business in total leasing new business rises to 18.3 percent (Q1–Q3 2025: 17.5 percent). The number of leasing applications of around 498,000 is slightly below the previous year’s figure (Q1–Q3 2025: around 506,000). Over the same period, the number of leasing contracts concluded remains stable at around 242,000 (Q1–Q3 2025: around 242,000). The conversion rate, at 48.6 percent, is within the usual range (Q1–Q3 2025: 47.7 percent). The average ticket size is EUR 10,116 (Q1–Q3 2025: EUR 9,949).
Operating income grows significantly – driven by a robust portfolio
Significantly improved cost-income ratio
Continued high level of loss rate in line with expectations
Significant increase in profit driven by improved profitability
Successful bond issuance
Lease receivables show steady growth, equity ratio as expected
Outlook for 2026
All dates for the 2027 financial year are available on the website under ‘Corporate Calendar’.
About grenke
Further information can be obtained from
Investor Contact
Investor Relations Team
Stefan Wichmann
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|grenke AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07 8611
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900BHRYZ464GFD289
|EQS News ID:
|2433338
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433338 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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