EQS-News: Group sales revenue and Group EBIT 2025 within the most recently announced forecast corridors

Forecast 2026: Moderate growth of Group Sales and Group EBIT excluding special factors on previous-year level expected

Annual General Meeting 2026: Dividend unchanged compared to previous year

According to preliminary figures, Group Sales of EUR 144.9 million were achieved in the financial year 2025 (previous year: EUR 155.7 million[1]). This figure is at the lower end of the most recently published corridor of EUR 142.0 to 154.0 million. The year-on-year decline is attributable to the macroeconomic environment and the persistently challenging conditions in the industrial sector, which are reflected in the revenue development of both the Collaboration @ Work (COWO) business unit with its core brand ‘Legamaster’ and the Mark & Make business unit.

The Group EBIT (consolidated operating result according to IFRS) amounts to – subject to the final result of the audit of the consolidated financial statements – EUR 2.4 million (previous year: EUR 2.9 million1). In accordance with IFRS 5, the result of the discontinued easycheck business (Business Unit ITS) of EUR -0.6 million in 2025 is disclosed separately below EBIT as result from discontinued operations. We already announced the expected decline in our ad-hoc announcement dated 16 July 2025. In this context, we lowered our forecast corridor for Group EBIT to between EUR 0.0 million and EUR 3.0 million. The result is therefore at the upper end of the forecast corridor.

The net profit for the year in the individual financial statements of edding AG according to German commercial law amounts to EUR 1.7 million (previous year: EUR 0.9 million) placing it within the most recently announced forecast corridor of EUR 1.0 million to EUR 2.0 million.

The Management Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 0.51 per preference share and EUR 0.50 per ordinary share.

For the 2026 financial year, the edding Group again expects positive results and Group Sales in a range of EUR 139.0 to 154.0 million. Group EBIT excluding special factors is expected to range between EUR 1.0 and 4.0 million. Group cash and cash equivalents are expected to be between EUR 23.0 and 27.0 million. For the individual financial statements of edding AG, we anticipate net income of between EUR 2.0 and 4.0 million.

Explanation of “EBIT excluding special factors“ as alternative performance indicator: EBIT is the abbreviation for “earnings before interest and taxes”. Total output less cost of materials, personnel expenses and depreciation and amortisation (including rights of use within the meaning of IFRS 16), plus other operating income and less other operating expenses. Earnings before interest and taxes are adjusted for extraordinary expenses or income in order to better assess the company’s underlying operating performance, independent of special factors. Special factors include items resulting from restructurings, acquisitions, disposal gains or losses from divestments, as well as other expenses and income outside ordinary business activities. EBIT excluding special factors is the most important key figure for profitability management in the edding Group. In the financial years 2024 and 2025, no adjustments to EBIT for special factors were made.

[1] The prior-year figures have been adjusted and now reflect, below EBIT as result from discontinued operations, in accordance with IFRS 5, not only the result of the Lifestyle business unit as reported in 2024 but also the result of the discontinued ITS business unit, amounting in total to EUR -1.9 million. As a result, prior-year Group EBIT increases accordingly to EUR 2.9 million.