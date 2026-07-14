EQS-News: Growth financing: SIXT places EUR 500 million bond – order book more than three times oversubscribed

EQS-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Financing/Bond

Growth financing: SIXT places EUR 500 million bond – order book more than three times oversubscribed



14.07.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

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Growth financing: SIXT places EUR 500 million bond – order book more than three times oversubscribed

Strong international demand despite an extremely tense market environment: order book multiple times oversubscribed at over EUR 1.6 billion.

order book multiple times oversubscribed at over EUR 1.6 billion. Record terms: a spread of 90 basis points – the lowest in the company's history – with a coupon of 3.75%.

a spread of 90 basis points – the lowest in the company's history – with a coupon of 3.75%. Capital with a clear benefit: the proceeds primarily finance the expansion of the premium fleet and the international branch network as well as investments in technology – for profitable growth and a better customer offering.

Pullach, 14 July 2026 – Sixt SE has successfully placed a bond (ISIN: DE000A46Z700) of EUR 500 million with international investors. The benchmark bond (maturity January 2031, rating BBB/S&P) carries a coupon of 3.75%. The order book, multiple times oversubscribed at over EUR 1.6 billion, together with the lowest spread in the company's history, underlines the capital market's confidence in the strength of the SIXT Group.

This is made possible by a business model proven across cycles and a conservative financial profile. In 2025, SIXT increased revenue to a record EUR 4.28 billion and earnings before taxes by 19.5% to EUR 400.5 million. Equity also reached a new record high of over EUR 2.15 billion.

The proceeds of the issue will flow primarily into further growth, in particular the expansion of the premium fleet and the international branch network, as well as into technology investments. Customers benefit directly: a younger, high-quality fleet, more branches at airports and in city centres, and an integrated digital offering. In 2025 alone, more than 70 new branches and around 20,000 premium vehicles were added.

Dr Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: “The lowest spread in our company’s history and, once again, the broad international demand in an extremely tense market environment show that the capital market rewards our profitable growth and our financial solidity. We invest the proceeds where they create value – in a premium fleet, a denser branch network and modern technology. Above all, this benefits our customers, who drive our growth.”

BayernLB, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, ING and UniCredit acted as Joint Lead Managers.

About SIXT:

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ car subscription the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked, among others, through the SIXT App, which also contains the services of its renowned mobility partners. With the global rewards program SIXT ONE, the company is also strengthening customer retention across its core markets and offering members a fully digitally integrated experience with attractive benefits when renting vehicles. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company offers its customers experiences that inspire and exceed their expectations – through a lived culture of innovation, a consistent premium offering in terms of fleet and service, and an attractive price-performance ratio. The Group achieved consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 400.5 million in 2025 and a significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 4.28 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

Legal Notices:

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This communication is an advertisement for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and underlying legislation. It does not replace the base prospectus prepared in connection with the Debt Issuance Programme of Sixt SE, which is available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange at https://www.luxse.com/programme/Programme-Sixt/14661, or the Final Terms of the Notes, which – once published – will also be available on such website.

Press contact:

Alexander Enge (IR)

Lucas Roth (PR)

Phone: +49 – (0)89 – 74444 6700

Email: pressrelations@sixt.com