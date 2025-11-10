Sixt Aktie

WKN: 723132 / ISIN: DE0007231326

10.11.2025 12:00:03

EQS-News: Growth financing: SIXT SE expands syndicated loan to EUR 1.55 billion and extends maturity until at least 2030

EQS-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Financing
Growth financing: SIXT SE expands syndicated loan to EUR 1.55 billion and extends maturity until at least 2030

10.11.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Growth financing: SIXT SE expands syndicated loan to EUR 1.55 billion and extends maturity until at least 2030

 

  • Credit line increased by a further EUR 600 million to EUR 1.55 billion.
  • Term of five years until 2030 (plus two extension options until 2032) secures growth financing.
  • Dr Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: “The successful completion of the significantly increased syndicated loan once again proves the confidence of the banks in our company. In this way, we are expanding our financial room for manoeuvre and strengthening our already very solid liquidity situation in the long term. At the same time, we were able to achieve significantly better conditions in a challenging market environment – as the first syndicated loan since the publication of our rating.“

 

Pullach, November 10th, 2025 - Sixt SE has replaced its previous syndicated loan of EUR 950 million with a new revolving credit line of EUR 1.55 billion ahead of schedule.

Not least thanks to the rating of Sixt SE (BBB), the company was able to negotiate significantly more favorable conditions. The new syndicated loan has a term of five years and can be extended twice by one year each time – up to a maximum of 2032.

The credit line can be drawn down in various currencies, in particular euros and US dollars. It primarily serves to strengthen the already comfortable liquidity position of Sixt SE and is available to the company as an additional financing reserve. Sixt SE is thus once again expanding its financial scope and strengthening its financial flexibility to implement its growth course.

The banking consortium consists of Bayerische Landesbank, CaixaBank, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ BANK, ING, Helaba and UniCredit Bank. The syndication was arranged by Sixt SE itself.

Dr. Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE, explains: "The successful conclusion of the significantly enlarged syndicated loan agreement demonstrates the confidence of the banks in our company. The long term underlines our financial solidity. In this way, we are expanding our financial room for manoeuvre and strengthening our already very solid liquidity situation in the long term. At the same time, we were able to achieve significantly better conditions in a challenging market environment – as the first syndicated loan since the publication of our rating."

 

About SIXT:

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked, among others, via the SIXT App, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2023 Sixt Group achieved consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 464.3 million and another significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 3.62 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

 

Press contact:

Mark Christian Schneider

Phone: +49 – (0)89 – 74444 6700

Email: pressrelations@sixt.com

 


10.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach i. Isartal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Fax: +49 (0)89 74444-85104
E-mail: investorrelations@sixt.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu
ISIN: DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A2G9HU0 Sixt-Anleihe 2018/2024, DE000A3H2UX0 Sixt-Anleihe 2020/2024
WKN: 723132
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2226906

 
End of News EQS News Service

2226906  10.11.2025 CET/CEST

