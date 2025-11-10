EQS-News: Growth financing: SIXT SE expands syndicated loan to EUR 1.55 billion and extends maturity until at least 2030

EQS-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Financing

Growth financing: SIXT SE expands syndicated loan to EUR 1.55 billion and extends maturity until at least 2030



10.11.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Credit line increased by a further EUR 600 million to EUR 1.55 billion.

Term of five years until 2030 (plus two extension options until 2032) secures growth financing.

Pullach, November 10th, 2025 - Sixt SE has replaced its previous syndicated loan of EUR 950 million with a new revolving credit line of EUR 1.55 billion ahead of schedule.

Not least thanks to the rating of Sixt SE (BBB), the company was able to negotiate significantly more favorable conditions. The new syndicated loan has a term of five years and can be extended twice by one year each time – up to a maximum of 2032.

The credit line can be drawn down in various currencies, in particular euros and US dollars. It primarily serves to strengthen the already comfortable liquidity position of Sixt SE and is available to the company as an additional financing reserve. Sixt SE is thus once again expanding its financial scope and strengthening its financial flexibility to implement its growth course.

The banking consortium consists of Bayerische Landesbank, CaixaBank, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ BANK, ING, Helaba and UniCredit Bank. The syndication was arranged by Sixt SE itself.

Dr. Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE, explains: "The successful conclusion of the significantly enlarged syndicated loan agreement demonstrates the confidence of the banks in our company. The long term underlines our financial solidity. In this way, we are expanding our financial room for manoeuvre and strengthening our already very solid liquidity situation in the long term. At the same time, we were able to achieve significantly better conditions in a challenging market environment – as the first syndicated loan since the publication of our rating."

