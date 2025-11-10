Sixt Aktie
WKN: 723132 / ISIN: DE0007231326
10.11.2025
EQS-News: Growth financing: SIXT SE expands syndicated loan to EUR 1.55 billion and extends maturity until at least 2030
Sixt SE
/ Key word(s): Financing
Growth financing: SIXT SE expands syndicated loan to EUR 1.55 billion and extends maturity until at least 2030
Pullach, November 10th, 2025 - Sixt SE has replaced its previous syndicated loan of EUR 950 million with a new revolving credit line of EUR 1.55 billion ahead of schedule.
Not least thanks to the rating of Sixt SE (BBB), the company was able to negotiate significantly more favorable conditions. The new syndicated loan has a term of five years and can be extended twice by one year each time – up to a maximum of 2032.
The credit line can be drawn down in various currencies, in particular euros and US dollars. It primarily serves to strengthen the already comfortable liquidity position of Sixt SE and is available to the company as an additional financing reserve. Sixt SE is thus once again expanding its financial scope and strengthening its financial flexibility to implement its growth course.
The banking consortium consists of Bayerische Landesbank, CaixaBank, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ BANK, ING, Helaba and UniCredit Bank. The syndication was arranged by Sixt SE itself.
Dr. Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE, explains: "The successful conclusion of the significantly enlarged syndicated loan agreement demonstrates the confidence of the banks in our company. The long term underlines our financial solidity. In this way, we are expanding our financial room for manoeuvre and strengthening our already very solid liquidity situation in the long term. At the same time, we were able to achieve significantly better conditions in a challenging market environment – as the first syndicated loan since the publication of our rating."
About SIXT:
Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked, among others, via the SIXT App, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2023 Sixt Group achieved consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 464.3 million and another significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 3.62 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).
