H&R Aktie

H&R für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2E4T7 / ISIN: DE000A2E4T77

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.08.2026 13:38:23

EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Listed in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of Today

EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Listed in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of Today

26.08.2026 / 13:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

 

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Listed in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of Today

 

Salzbergen, Germany, August 26, 2026. As announced several weeks ago, Management of H&R KGaA (ISIN DE000A2E4T77) submitted applications to revoke the company's listings from the regulated markets of the Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, and Hamburg stock exchanges and, at the same time, applied for the inclusion of H&R shares in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The first steps of this transition have now been completed: Since August 26, 2026, H&R shares have been listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The listings on the regulated markets of the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges are expected to cease no later than the end of 2026.

 

Contact information:

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser

Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen

Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390

e-mail: ties.kaiser@hur.com ; www.hur.com

 

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:

H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Scale segment. It develops and manufactures chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products based on fossil, biomass, synthesized and recycled hydrocarbons and produces high-precision plastic parts.

 

Forward-looking statements and forecasts:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

 


26.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
Neuenkirchener Str. 8
48499 Salzbergen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 43 218 321
Fax: +49 (0)40 43 218 390
E-mail: investor.relations@hur.com
Internet: www.hur.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4T77
WKN: A2E4T7
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NCRGGS5E0MGL93
EQS News ID: 2389016

 
End of News EQS News Service

2389016  26.08.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA 6,60 5,43% H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:33 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu
23.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 34
23.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Tag der NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX beendet Handel deutlich fester - Rekordhoch im Blick -- DAX schließlich kaum verändert -- Wall Street etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich deutlich nach oben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen tendierten abwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte mit Aufschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen