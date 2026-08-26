H&R Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4T7 / ISIN: DE000A2E4T77
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26.08.2026 13:38:23
EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Listed in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of Today
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EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Press Release
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Listed in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of Today
Salzbergen, Germany, August 26, 2026. As announced several weeks ago, Management of H&R KGaA (ISIN DE000A2E4T77) submitted applications to revoke the company's listings from the regulated markets of the Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, and Hamburg stock exchanges and, at the same time, applied for the inclusion of H&R shares in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The first steps of this transition have now been completed: Since August 26, 2026, H&R shares have been listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The listings on the regulated markets of the Düsseldorf and Hamburg stock exchanges are expected to cease no later than the end of 2026.
Contact information:
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser
Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen
Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390
e-mail: ties.kaiser@hur.com ; www.hur.com
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:
H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Scale segment. It develops and manufactures chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products based on fossil, biomass, synthesized and recycled hydrocarbons and produces high-precision plastic parts.
Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
26.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Neuenkirchener Str. 8
|48499 Salzbergen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 321
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 390
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@hur.com
|Internet:
|www.hur.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4T77
|WKN:
|A2E4T7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900NCRGGS5E0MGL93
|EQS News ID:
|2389016
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2389016 26.08.2026 CET/CEST
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13:38
|EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA seit heute im Scale Segment der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse notiert (EQS Group)
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13:38
|EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Listed in the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of Today (EQS Group)
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|6,60
|5,43%
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