EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Half-Year Report 2026 and confirms preliminary results

EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Half-Year Report 2026 and confirms preliminary results



14.08.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Half-Year Report 2026 and confirms preliminary results

Salzbergen, Germany, August 14, 2026. H&R KGaA (ISIN DE000A2E4T77) published its 2026 Half-Year Report today, thereby confirming the previously reported preliminary sales revenue and earnings figures. The complete document, including the Interim Group Management Report, Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, and Notes, is available for download in the “Publications” section at www.hur.com.

Contact information:

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser

Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen

Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390

e-mail: ties.kaiser@hur.com ; www.hur.com

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:

H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products based on fossil, biomass, synthesized and recycled hydrocarbons and produces high-precision plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.