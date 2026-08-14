H&R Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4T7 / ISIN: DE000A2E4T77
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14.08.2026 09:05:33
EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Half-Year Report 2026 and confirms preliminary results
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EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Press Release
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Half-Year Report 2026 and confirms preliminary results
Salzbergen, Germany, August 14, 2026. H&R KGaA (ISIN DE000A2E4T77) published its 2026 Half-Year Report today, thereby confirming the previously reported preliminary sales revenue and earnings figures. The complete document, including the Interim Group Management Report, Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, and Notes, is available for download in the “Publications” section at www.hur.com.
Contact information:
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser
Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen
Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390
e-mail: ties.kaiser@hur.com ; www.hur.com
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:
H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products based on fossil, biomass, synthesized and recycled hydrocarbons and produces high-precision plastic parts.
Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
14.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Neuenkirchener Str. 8
|48499 Salzbergen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 321
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 390
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@hur.com
|Internet:
|www.hur.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4T77
|WKN:
|A2E4T7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900NCRGGS5E0MGL93
|EQS News ID:
|2382970
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2382970 14.08.2026 CET/CEST
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