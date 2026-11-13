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WKN DE: A2E4T7 / ISIN: DE000A2E4T77

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13.11.2026 09:25:23

EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Interim Report Q3/2026 and confirms Preliminary Figures

EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Interim Report Q3/2026 and confirms Preliminary Figures

13.11.2026 / 09:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Interim Report Q3/2026 and confirms Preliminary Figures

  • Nine-month sales revenues and earnings exceed the prior-year comparative figures
  • Full-year guidance raised to up to EUR 160.0 million EBITDA

Salzbergen, Germany, November 13, 2026. H&R KGaA (ISIN DE000A2E4T77) today published its Interim Report for Q3/2026, thereby confirming the previously reported preliminary revenue and earnings figures for the nine month period of the fiscal year. At the same time, the guidance for expected operating profit (EBITDA) was revised upward once again. The complete document, including a description of the earnings, financial, and asset situation as well as the tables for the interim financial statements, is available for download in the “Publications” section at www.hur.com.

 

Contact: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser

Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen

Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390

e-mail: ties.kaiser@hur.com ; www.hur.com

 

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:

H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Scale segment. It develops and manufactures chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products based on fossil, biomass, synthesized and recycled hydrocarbons and produces high-precision plastic parts.

 

Forward-looking statements and forecasts:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.


13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
Neuenkirchener Str. 8
48499 Salzbergen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 43 218 321
Fax: +49 (0)40 43 218 390
E-mail: investor.relations@hur.com
Internet: www.hur.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4T77
WKN: A2E4T7
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NCRGGS5E0MGL93
EQS News ID: 2434446

 
End of News EQS News Service

2434446  13.11.2026 CET/CEST

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