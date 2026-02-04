EQS-News: H2APEX advances project development for large-scale “WAL Hydrogen from Lubmin” through PMC contract

EQS-News: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

H2APEX advances project development for large-scale "WAL Hydrogen from Lubmin" through PMC contract



04.02.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

H2APEX advances project development for large-scale “WAL Hydrogen from Lubmin” through PMC contract

The IPCEI-funded WAL project will continue to be developed by H2APEX, generating predictable service revenues for the 2026 financial year

The 100 MW “WAL – Hydrogen from Lubmin” project is considered a strategically important IPCEI initiative in Europe and represents a central building block for scaling up the green hydrogen market in Germany

Laage, February 4, 2026 – H2APEX Energy GmbH is continuing project development for the European large-scale hydrogen project “WAL – Hydrogen from Lubmin” under a PMC contract. H2APEX thus strengthens its own planning security for the current financial year 2026.

GHS2, the project company for the major European hydrogen project ‘WAL – Hydrogen from Lubmin’, consolidates the project-relevant assets and acts as the central governance entity for implementing the WAL project. The ownership partnership between H2APEX and CIP, successfully completed last year, forms the foundation of this structure and establishes clear responsibilities regarding asset ownership, project management, and capital allocation. The awarding of the PMC package follows the positive assessment of previous project milestones and aims to further accelerate the realization of the 100 MW IPCEI project while increasing transparency in scheduling, cost control, and operational management.

“We are pleased that, through the PMC package with GHS2, we can further demonstrate to our stakeholders and investors our strategic focus on the development of hydrogen projects. It confirms the operational performance capabilities of our company and strengthens our position in the continued expansion of the WAL project,” says Peter Rößner, Managing Director of H2APEX Energy GmbH.

About H2APEX

The operational core of H2APEX was founded in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in 2000 and has focused entirely on clean hydrogen production, storage and distribution since 2012. This makes the company one of the pioneers in this field. H2APEX's goal is to become an internationally established developer and operator of hydrogen plants. In its core business, H2APEX develops, builds and sells or operates green hydrogen plants with an electrolysis capacity of up to 2 GW. These are used to decarbonise industrial value chains and produce green hydrogen. They are used, for example, in the steel, chemical and cement industries, as well as other energy-intensive industries. In addition, the company offers systems for infrastructure and logistics, particularly for industrial use in warehouses, ports and production facilities.



Contact:

H2APEX

Investor Relations

Henriette Siegel

Phone: +49 381 799902-320

Email: investor.relations@h2apex.com

Timmermannsstrat 2a

18055 Rostock

www.h2apex.com

IR.on AG

Investor Relations

Frederic Hilke, Niklas Wagner

Phone: +49 221 9140 973

E-Mail: h2apex@ir-on.com

Mittelstr. 12-14

50672 Köln

www.ir-on.com