EQS-News: H2APEX advances project development for large-scale “WAL Hydrogen from Lubmin” through PMC contract

Laage, February 4, 2026 – H2APEX Energy GmbH is continuing project development for the European large-scale hydrogen project “WAL – Hydrogen from Lubmin” under a PMC contract. H2APEX thus strengthens its own planning security for the current financial year 2026.
GHS2, the project company for the major European hydrogen project ‘WAL – Hydrogen from Lubmin’, consolidates the project-relevant assets and acts as the central governance entity for implementing the WAL project. The ownership partnership between H2APEX and CIP, successfully completed last year, forms the foundation of this structure and establishes clear responsibilities regarding asset ownership, project management, and capital allocation. The awarding of the PMC package follows the positive assessment of previous project milestones and aims to further accelerate the realization of the 100 MW IPCEI project while increasing transparency in scheduling, cost control, and operational management.
“We are pleased that, through the PMC package with GHS2, we can further demonstrate to our stakeholders and investors our strategic focus on the development of hydrogen projects. It confirms the operational performance capabilities of our company and strengthens our position in the continued expansion of the WAL project,” says Peter Rößner, Managing Director of H2APEX Energy GmbH.
About H2APEX
The operational core of H2APEX was founded in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in 2000 and has focused entirely on clean hydrogen production, storage and distribution since 2012. This makes the company one of the pioneers in this field. H2APEX's goal is to become an internationally established developer and operator of hydrogen plants. In its core business, H2APEX develops, builds and sells or operates green hydrogen plants with an electrolysis capacity of up to 2 GW. These are used to decarbonise industrial value chains and produce green hydrogen. They are used, for example, in the steel, chemical and cement industries, as well as other energy-intensive industries. In addition, the company offers systems for infrastructure and logistics, particularly for industrial use in warehouses, ports and production facilities.
