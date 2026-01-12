H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shs Aktie

WKN DE: A0YF5P / ISIN: LU0472835155

12.01.2026 08:00:03

EQS-News: H2APEX and East Energy Plan Joint Venture “Hanseatic H2” for Decentralized Green Hydrogen Projects 

EQS-News: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Joint Venture
H2APEX and East Energy Plan Joint Venture “Hanseatic H2” for Decentralized Green Hydrogen Projects 

12.01.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H2APEX and East Energy Plan Joint Venture “Hanseatic H2” for Decentralized Green Hydrogen Projects 

  • Term sheet signed for the development of four standardized 5MW electrolysis projects at sites in Northern and Eastern Germany
  • Joint marketing to focus on regional mobility customers

Rostock, 12 January 2026 – Two leading energy companies in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern are joining forces: H2APEX Nova Holding GmbH, based in Rostock-Laage and subsidiary of H2APEX Group SCA (Prime Standard, ISIN: LU0472835155, WKN: A0YF5P), and the East Energy Group from Rostock are establishing the joint venture “Hanseatic H2” to develop standardized electrolysis plants with a capacity of 5MW each and to jointly market the resulting RFNBO-compliant hydrogen.

The initial plan is to build four plants at locations in Northern and Eastern Germany. This initiative responds to the recent significant increase in demand for green hydrogen. Improvements in the regulatory environment have particularly boosted demand from the mobility sector, which will be supplied via trailer deliveries from the planned facilities.

With Hanseatic H2, H2APEX is expanding its strategic portfolio to include smaller-scale plants, further broadening its market presence. The company is already developing a major IPCEI-funded project featuring a 100MW electrolysis plant in Lubmin and brings extensive expertise in the construction and operation of hydrogen facilities to the joint venture. East Energy contributes its many years of experience in developing renewable energy projects. This clear division of responsibilities enables especially efficient project execution and high economic viability: By utilizing recurring technical standards, planning and construction processes can be accelerated, costs reduced, and future plants more easily scaled. In addition, a unified technical architecture simplifies maintenance and long-term operation.

The next steps include the prompt establishment of the joint project company and the initiation of joint project development. Through the Hanseatic H2 joint venture, the partners will make a significant contribution to the regional energy transition and advance the development of a reliable, scalable hydrogen infrastructure in Northern and Eastern Germany.

 

About H2APEX

The operational core of H2APEX was founded in 2000 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and has been fully dedicated to clean hydrogen production, storage, and distribution since 2012. As a pioneer in the field, H2APEX aims to establish itself as an internationally recognized developer and operator of hydrogen facilities. The company specializes in developing, constructing, selling, or operating green hydrogen plants with electrolysis capacities of up to 2 GW. These plants support the decarbonization of industrial value chains and the production of green hydrogen. They are used in industries such as steel, chemicals, and cement, as well as other energy-intensive sectors. Additionally, H2APEX provides infrastructure and logistics solutions, particularly for industrial applications in warehouses, ports, and production facilities.
www.h2apex.com

 

About East Energy

The East Energy Group specializes in renewable energies, focusing on the development, operation, and marketing of green electricity generation. With a growing portfolio of wind and solar projects, East Energy provides the renewable energy required for the production of green hydrogen and e-fuels.
https://east-energy.de


 

Contact: 

H2APEX        
Investor Relations      
Henriette Siegel       
Phone: +49 381 799902-320     
E-Mail: investor.relations@h2apex.com    
Timmermannsstrat 2a           
18055 Rostock        
www.h2apex.com      


East Energy
CEO
Dirk Petschick
Phone: +49 381 20277901
Email: info@east-energy.de
Goethestr. 19
18055 Rostock
https://east-energy.de

 

IR.on AG
Investor Relations                                                     
Frederic Hilke, Niklas Wagner
Phone:  +49 221 9140 973
E-Mail: h2apex@ir-on.com 
Mittelstr. 12-14                                                           
50672 Cologne
www.ir-on.com

 


12.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: H2APEX Group SCA
19, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 2838 4720
Fax: +352 2838 4729
E-mail: info@h2apex.com
Internet: www.h2apex.com
ISIN: LU0472835155
WKN: A0YF5P
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2258074

 
End of News EQS News Service

2258074  12.01.2026 CET/CEST

