EQS-News: HAEMATO AG: publishes figures for the 3rd quarter 2022

HAEMATO AG: publishes figures for the 3rd quarter 2022



14.11.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST

HAEMATO AG publishes figures for the 3rd quarter 2022:

Encouraging business development and increase in turnover compared to the previous quarter; confirmation of forecast for the full year 2022



In the third quarter of 2022, preliminary IFRS consolidated revenue rose by 1.2% to EUR 67.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2022 (EUR 66.4 million).



The operating result (EBIT) of EUR 2.3 million in Q3/22 is almost at the level of the previous quarter (EUR 2.4 million).



Compared to the previous year 2021, Group turnover for the first nine months decreased from EUR 216.6 million to EUR 188.2 million, as expected. The main reasons for the decline in turnover are the absence of the special effects from the extensive Corona test business of the previous year.



Group EBIT as of 30.09.2022 amounts to EUR 6.7 million (previous year 30.09.2021: EUR 8.6 million).

The equity ratio increases from 79.5% to 82.4% as of 30.09.2022.



The forecast for the current financial year is confirmed unchanged. EBIT of EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million is expected for 2022.

Berlin, 14. November 2022 HAEMATO AG (ISIN: DE000A289VV1) increased its revenue in the third quarter of 2022 by EUR 0.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2022 to EUR 67.2 million. The operating result (EBIT) remained almost constant in this period compared to the previous quarter at EUR 2.3 million.

For the first nine months of the 2022 business year, the consolidated group turnover (accounting according to IFRS) amounts to EUR 188.2 million. It should be taken into account that the turnover of the previous year's period (1 January to 30 September 2021) still includes one-time special effects from the Corona test business, which could not be repeated in this form in the current financial year. Compared to the period from 1 January to 30 September 2020 (excluding special effects), turnover increased by 7.1%. This corresponds to around EUR 12.5 million.

The result from ordinary activities (EBITDA) for the period January to September 2022 is EUR 7.7 million (previous year EUR 9.7 million). The operating result (EBIT) is EUR 6.7 million (previous year EUR 8.6 million). This is a decrease of around 23%. However, if the operating result of the first nine months is compared with the corresponding period of the 2020 financial year, i.e. the year without the extensive Corona test business, in which an EBIT of EUR 1.8 million was achieved, it can be seen that the EBIT increased by more than 360%.

"We are continuing on our successful path of steadily improving our EBIT margin through consistent product management and the implementation of efficiency improvement programmes. Compared to the 2020 financial year, in which the EBIT margin was only 0.7% overall, we were able to increase and stabilise the EBIT margin in the first nine months of 2022 to 3.6%. We are thus moving further towards the margin of 3.9% from the 2021 financial year, which was particularly influenced by the lucrative Corona test business," says Patrick Brenske, CEO of HAEMATO AG.

The equity ratio has further increased from 79.5% as of 31 December 2021 to 82.4% as of 30 September 2022, demonstrating the Group's healthy capital structure.

The new "Lifestyle & Aesthetics" segment continues to contribute disproportionately to the result and will be expanded in the future. Preparations for the approval of our own botulinum toxin for the European market are proceeding according to plan. In October 2022, an audit of the foreign production facility was successfully carried out in accordance with EU guidelines, and the certificate from the German authority is expected at the beginning of 2023. This is the basis for starting clinical trials in 2023.

The company confirms the guidance for the 2022 financial year and continues to expect EBIT of EUR 8 to 10 million.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on trading in high-priced specialty pharmaceutical drugs (with a therapeutic focus on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information can be found at https://haemato.de.

