|
14.11.2022 09:00:04
EQS-News: HAEMATO AG: publishes figures for the 3rd quarter 2022
|
EQS-News: HAEMATO AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
___________________________________________________________________________
HAEMATO AG publishes figures for the 3rd quarter 2022:
Berlin, 14. November 2022 HAEMATO AG (ISIN: DE000A289VV1) increased its revenue in the third quarter of 2022 by EUR 0.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2022 to EUR 67.2 million. The operating result (EBIT) remained almost constant in this period compared to the previous quarter at EUR 2.3 million.
For the first nine months of the 2022 business year, the consolidated group turnover (accounting according to IFRS) amounts to EUR 188.2 million. It should be taken into account that the turnover of the previous year's period (1 January to 30 September 2021) still includes one-time special effects from the Corona test business, which could not be repeated in this form in the current financial year. Compared to the period from 1 January to 30 September 2020 (excluding special effects), turnover increased by 7.1%. This corresponds to around EUR 12.5 million.
The result from ordinary activities (EBITDA) for the period January to September 2022 is EUR 7.7 million (previous year EUR 9.7 million). The operating result (EBIT) is EUR 6.7 million (previous year EUR 8.6 million). This is a decrease of around 23%. However, if the operating result of the first nine months is compared with the corresponding period of the 2020 financial year, i.e. the year without the extensive Corona test business, in which an EBIT of EUR 1.8 million was achieved, it can be seen that the EBIT increased by more than 360%.
"We are continuing on our successful path of steadily improving our EBIT margin through consistent product management and the implementation of efficiency improvement programmes. Compared to the 2020 financial year, in which the EBIT margin was only 0.7% overall, we were able to increase and stabilise the EBIT margin in the first nine months of 2022 to 3.6%. We are thus moving further towards the margin of 3.9% from the 2021 financial year, which was particularly influenced by the lucrative Corona test business," says Patrick Brenske, CEO of HAEMATO AG.
The equity ratio has further increased from 79.5% as of 31 December 2021 to 82.4% as of 30 September 2022, demonstrating the Group's healthy capital structure.
The new "Lifestyle & Aesthetics" segment continues to contribute disproportionately to the result and will be expanded in the future. Preparations for the approval of our own botulinum toxin for the European market are proceeding according to plan. In October 2022, an audit of the foreign production facility was successfully carried out in accordance with EU guidelines, and the certificate from the German authority is expected at the beginning of 2023. This is the basis for starting clinical trials in 2023.
The company confirms the guidance for the 2022 financial year and continues to expect EBIT of EUR 8 to 10 million.
About HAEMATO:
HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on trading in high-priced specialty pharmaceutical drugs (with a therapeutic focus on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information can be found at https://haemato.de.
.Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag
14.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HAEMATO AG
|Lilienthalstraße 5c
|12529 Schönefeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
|E-mail:
|ir@haemato.ag
|Internet:
|www.haemato.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A289VV1
|WKN:
|A289VV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1486129
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1486129 14.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!