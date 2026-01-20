EQS-News: Haier Smart Home: Announcement in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) and Article 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Haier Smart Home: Announcement in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) and Article 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Haier Smart Home: Announcement in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) and Article 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Qingdao / Shanghai / Hong Kong / Frankfurt, 20 January 2026 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ("Haier Smart Home" or "the Company", stock code: 690D.DE, 600690.SH, 6690.HK), today resolved to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 28 May 2025 to repurchase shares and to launch a share buyback program for its D-shares with a maximum volume of up to EUR 2,000,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs) ("Share Buyback Program"). The D-shares to be acquired under the Share Buyback Program will be cancelled, thereby reducing the capital of the Company. The Company believes that such capital reduction would have a positive impact to its capital structure.

Under the Share Buyback Program, a maximum of 1,000,000 shares of Company's D-shares (ISIN: CNE1000031C1) shall be acquired, which corresponds to approximately 0.369% of the current D-share capital of the Company.

The Share Buyback Program will be carried out via the XETRA® trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via selected multilateral trading facilities within the European Union. The Share Buyback Program will begin on or around 21 January 2026 and will be conducted for a period until 13 February 2026.

The share buyback shall be carried out subject to market conditions and in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and their Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Delegated Regulation").

Under the Share Buyback Program, in accordance with Article 3 paragraph 2 of the Delegated Regulation, shares may not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independently executed trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. Under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 28 May 2025, the consideration paid per share may not be more than 5% higher or lower than the price determined by the opening auction in Xetra trading on the trading day.

The share buyback will be carried out on behalf and for the account of the Company by a financial institution within the aforementioned period in accordance with the applicable relevant rules and regulations. The financial institution will make decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares in accordance with Article 4 paragraph 2(b) of the Delegated Regulation independently of and without influence by the Company. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company will not exercise any influence over the decisions of the financial institution. The financial institution has also undertaken vis-à-vis the Company to comply with the trading conditions pursuant to Article 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the requirements set out in the Share Buyback Program.

The Share Buyback Program may be terminated, suspended and also resumed at any time, to the extent necessary, legally permissible and covered by the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 28 May 2025. Any such changes will be announced without undue delay.

Detailed information on the share buyback program will be made available in compliance with the Delegated Regulation, periodically and in a timely manner, including on the Company's website at:

https://smart-home.haier.com/en/investor-relations/#announcement

IR Contact:

Haier Smart Home Hong Kong

T: +852 2169 0000

Email: ir@haier.hk

Press Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sara Pinto

Sven Pauly

pi@crossalliance.de

T: +49 (0) 89 1250903 35

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud in the Chinese market, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell securities, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, to or from any person in any jurisdiction.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This announcement is not intended as investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to transact in any security. The information in this announcement is subject to change.