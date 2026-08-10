Qingdao Haier Aktie
WKN DE: A2JM2W / ISIN: CNE1000031C1
|
10.08.2026 15:12:34
EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Dividend announcement
|
EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
Dividend announcement
The Annual General Meeting of the company held on June 24, 2026, resolved to pay for each D-registered common share a
final dividend per share of EUR 0.1141169 gross
for financial year 2025. Those shareholders for whom shares in the company will be booked on August 20, 2026, (record date) are entitled to a dividend.
The exchange rate of 1 EUR = 7.81225 RMB is based on the average exchange rate of a week immediately prior to the Annual General Meeting.
The shares of the company will be listed in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) from August 21, 2026 “ex-dividend.”
The payment of the dividend via Clearstream Europe AG is generally subject to the deduction of Chinese withholding tax of 10%. The Chinese withholding tax can generally be credited against the German income tax payable on Chinese income or be deductible for tax purposes when determining income.
A domestic entity paying out capital gains (i.e. generally the relevant custodian) will, as a rule, pay dividends from a company resident in the People’s Republic of China to a shareholder subject to unlimited tax liability in Germany, after deducting German capital gains tax (withholding tax). The tax deduction is generally 25 per cent plus the solidarity surcharge of 5.5 per cent (resulting in an effective tax rate of 26.375 per cent) and, where applicable, plus church tax (depending on the individual’s religious denomination and the federal state of residence). The basis of assessment for capital gains tax is the gross dividend.
As a general rule, the domestic paying agent is always obliged to withhold capital gains tax, provided that the shareholders have not submitted a so-called ‘non-assessment certificate’ or a so-called ‘exemption order’. Whether the dividend is actually taxable for the shareholder is irrelevant for the purposes of withholding capital gains tax. It is therefore possible to waive the tax deduction in certain circumstances, including where
For the individual requirements, reference is made here to the provisions of German tax law (in particular Section 43(2) and (3) in conjunction with Section 44a of the Income Tax Act (EStG)). If it is not possible to waive the German capital gains tax deduction, the party obliged to make the deduction – i.e. the domestic paying agent – must check whether the Chinese withholding tax levied in accordance with the withholding tax provisions of the German-Chinese Double Taxation Agreement can be credited directly against the capital gains tax through the deduction procedure. This option is available only insofar as the dividends constitute income from capital assets, which is particularly the case for natural persons holding shares as part of their private assets (Section 43a(3), first sentence, EStG; Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF) circular of May 14, 2025, BStBl. I 2025, p. 1330, para. 201 et seq.). According to the overview provided by the Federal Central Tax Office (“BZSt”) on the rates of creditable foreign withholding tax, the creditable Chinese withholding tax amounts to 10% in the absence of any exemption. Where the paying agent credits the Chinese withholding tax against capital gains tax, the capital gains tax is ultimately levied only to the extent of the difference between the amount paid and a tax deduction of 25 per cent. If the paying agent is unable to credit the Chinese withholding tax against capital gains tax, the foreign tax cannot be credited via the deduction procedure at the level of the paying agent. The shareholder then retains the option of seeking a tax relief, where applicable, through the tax assessment procedure.
The taxation of dividends for persons with unlimited tax liability in Germany can be summarized as follows:
1. Natural persons who hold the D-shares as part of their private assets for tax purposes:
2. Natural persons who hold the D Shares as business assets for tax purposes or through a commercial partnership:
3. Corporate income tax entities (including corporations subject to corporate income tax):
In the case of foreign shareholders not resident in Germany, the Chinese withholding tax may, where applicable, be credited against tax payable in the relevant country on the dividend, in accordance with that country’s national tax regulations or the provisions of a relevant double taxation treaty.
We would like to point out that the above information is intended to provide a general overview and therefore cannot be regarded as an exhaustive account of all national or international tax aspects, nor can it take into account the specific circumstances of individual cases.
Investors are advised to seek advice from a tax advisor on the specific tax consequences of their investment.
On behalf of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
10.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Phone:
|+49 6172 9454 143
|Fax:
|+49 6172 9454 42143
|E-mail:
|ir@haier.hk
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|ISIN:
|CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9, CNE1000048K8
|WKN:
|A2JM2W, A2QHT7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07
|EQS News ID:
|2378584
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2378584 10.08.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs
Analysen zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs
|1,85
|-0,54%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- DAX schließlich kaum verändert -- Leichte Verluste an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ohne klare Richtung. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Montag Gewinne.