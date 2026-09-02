Qingdao Haier Aktie
WKN DE: A2JM2W / ISIN: CNE1000031C1
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02.09.2026 18:15:04
EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Launches Voluntary Public Share Buy-back Offer for up to 81,044,512 D-Shares at EUR 1.87
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EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action/Share Buyback
PRESS RELEASE
Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Launches Voluntary Public Share Buy-back Offer for up to 81,044,512 D-Shares at EUR 1.87
Qingdao / Shanghai / Hong Kong / Frankfurt, 2 September 2026 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ("Haier Smart Home" or "the Company", stock code: 690D.DE, 600690.SH, 6690.HK) announced today, that the Company has decided to make a voluntary public share buy-back offer for the Company's D-Shares (ISIN: CNE1000031C1) listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The buy-back offer relates to up to a maximum of 81,044,512 D-Shares, representing approximately 30% of the currently total issued 271,013,973 D-Shares.
The offer implements the intention announced in the Company's ad hoc announcement dated 27 April 2026 and is conducted exclusively in the Federal Republic of Germany in accordance with the applicable offer document.
“The D-Shares buy-back offer reflects our continued commitment to improving shareholders’ returns and provides eligible shareholders with the opportunity to tender their shares on the terms set out in the offer document,” said Mr Huagang Li, Chairman of the board of directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
“The D-Shares are trading at a discount to the prevailing market values of our other classes of shares, and the liquidity of D-Shares is lower than that of A Shares and H Shares. The buy-back of the D-Shares via this offer provides a valuable exit opportunity for D-Shareholders to efficiently realise their investment. At the same time, the buy-back will be beneficial to the shareholders who retain their shares in the Company as their proportionate interest in the Company would increase in proportion to the shares bought back by the Company.”
The offer price of EUR 1.87 per D-Share tendered into the buy-back offer is at the top end of the price range disclosed in the ad hoc announcement dated 27 April 2026, i.e. 5% above the closing price of the D-Shares in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the third trading day prior to the public announcement of the offer.
The acceptance period for the buy-back offer will presumably start on 4 September 2026 at 00:00 hrs (CEST) and will presumably end on 29 September 2026 at 24:00 hrs (CEST).
Should more than 81,044,512 D-Shares be tendered, acceptance declarations will be considered on a pro rata basis.
The Company will cancel all D-Shares repurchased under the buy-back offer.
The full terms and conditions are set out in the offer document, which will be published prior to the beginning of the acceptance period on the Company's website (https://smart-home.haier.com/en/investor-relations/#announcement) as well as in the German Federal Gazette (https://www.bundesanzeiger.de, German version only). Holders of D-Shares are strongly advised to read the offer document carefully and, if necessary, to seek independent advice on the matters contained therein.
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About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
The Company has established a global portfolio of seven brands — Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Candy, Fisher & Paykel and AQUA — supported by localised R&D, manufacturing and commercial capabilities worldwide. Its products and services reach consumers in more than 200 countries and regions.
This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell securities, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, to or from any person in any jurisdiction.
The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This announcement is not intended as investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to transact in any security. The information in this announcement is subject to change.
02.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Phone:
|+49 6172 9454 143
|Fax:
|+49 6172 9454 42143
|E-mail:
|ir@haier.hk
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|ISIN:
|CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9, CNE1000048K8
|WKN:
|A2JM2W, A2QHT7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07
|EQS News ID:
|2392780
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2392780 02.09.2026 CET/CEST
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