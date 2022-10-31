EQS-News: Haier Smart Home publishes Q3 report: steady improvement of operational performance with revenue increase of 8.9% in 9M 2022. Net Profit grew by 17.3%

EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Interim Report

Haier Smart Home publishes Q3 report: steady improvement of operational performance with revenue increase of 8.9% in 9M 2022. Net Profit grew by 17.3%



31.10.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Revenue of RMB 184.75 billion in first nine months of 2022 (9M 2021: RMB 169.63 billion)

Ongoing focus on digital transformation with further optimized expense ratio

Overseas business as driving force of Companys performance growth



Qingdao / Shanghai / Hong Kong / Frankfurt, 31 October 2022 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ("Haier Smart Home" or "the Company", stock code: 690D.DE, 600690.SH, 6690.HK), yesterday published its figures for the first nine months and the third quarter of financial year 2022.

Haier Smart Home recorded revenue of RMB 184.75 billion during the first nine months of 2022, representing an increase of 8.9% over the corresponding period in 2021. Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company amounted to RMB 11.67 billion, an increase of 17.3% compared to the same period last year. In Q3 2022, revenue increased by 8.6% and net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company achieved an increase of 20.3%.

Despite the challenging situation of the home appliance industry, still affected by, among other things, high freight costs and bulk raw material price, Haier Smart Home achieved steady growth in its revenue and profit. The Company took advantage of its high-end brand and overseas three-in-one (sales, design and service) design, accelerated its digital transformation, improved user experience and operational efficiency.



Growing market share in traditional advantageous industries and accelerating development in new industries

In the first nine months of 2022, Haier Smart Home not only has continued to grow its market share in traditional industries such as refrigerators and washing machines, but it has also expanded into new industries with a YoY revenue increase of 89% in clothing dryer, of over 20% in dishwasher and over 120% in cleaning robots.



Ongoing focus on digital transformation with further optimized selling and administrative expense ratio by 0.8 pp

In the first nine months of 2022, Haier Smart Home continued to accelerate its digital transformation, focusing on improving user experience and operational efficiency, resulting in a continual optimization of the Companys selling and administrative expense ratio by 0.8 pp.

Currently, the digital transformation of Haier Smart Home is embedded in many aspects of the Company's development. Through the digital user platform, the Company focused on the entire consumer lifecycle in terms of product purchase, use and service, rebuilt its business processes and comprehensively improved user feedback and repurchase rate, adding 32.25 million new users. This represents an increase of 64% over the same period of last year.

In the first nine months of 2022, Haier Smart Home has relied on its digital R&D platform to reduce the time of the global new product design cycle by 30% with continuous optimization of design costs.

It is an inevitable process that a company can only better serve and connect more directly with users by undergoing digital transformation, stated LI Huagang, Chairman and CEO of Haier Smart Home.



Overseas expansion by premium brand Casarte

In the first nine months of 2022, Casarte has managed to further increase its market shares in high-end products. According to CMMs data (CMM: China Market Monitor), Casarte ranked No.1 in premium markets of several categories with 38.6% market share of retail sales of refrigerators over RMB10,000, 79.4% market share of retail sales of washing machines over RMB 10,000 and 31.2% market share of retail sales of air conditioners over RMB 15,000.

In August 2022, Haier Smart Home further accelerated Casartes global expansion by building the first complete-scenario smart home experience center at Central World in Bangkok, Thailand.



Overseas business increase of 8.7% by utilizing growth opportunity in the high-end market

In terms of overseas business, the Company accelerated the establishment of localized supply chains in overseas markets amid challenges such as high inflation, high prices and component shortage, and achieved an effective response by taking full advantage of global synergies. Meanwhile, Haier Smart Home also actively embraced industry trends and seized growth opportunities in high-efficiency products, heat pumps and built-in categories, as well as in the high-end market.

The Company reported a YoY revenue increase in overseas business of 8.7% in the first nine months of 2022, while the operating profit margin increased steadily compared to the same period in 2021.

Considering the gradual recovery of the market demand, the stabilization of the real estate market and the decline of bulk raw material prices, the Management of Haier Smart Home sees a recovery of the home appliance industry in the next months. Therefore, further growth of Haier Smart Home is expected during the recovery period, while the accelerated development of new industries will give new impetus to the Company's future expansion. Furthermore, high-end products will become the key for home appliance companies to compete in the future, and the ongoing digital transformation will be the constant growth driver for the high-quality development of Haier Smart Home.



The Q3 report as at 30 September 2022 is available online at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/.



About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the worlds leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haiers online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.