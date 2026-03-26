EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Reports Full-Year 2025 Results: Global Revenue Surpasses RMB 300 Billion for the First Time; Net Profit Reaches a Record Highs

EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Haier Smart Home Reports Full-Year 2025 Results: Global Revenue Surpasses RMB 300 Billion for the First Time; Net Profit Reaches a Record Highs



26.03.2026 / 17:19 CET/CEST

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Haier Smart Home Reports Full-Year 2025 Results: Global Revenue Surpasses RMB 300 Billion for the First Time; Net Profit Reaches a Record High

Revenue up 5.71% year-on-year to RMB 302.35 billion

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company up 4.39% year-on-year to RMB 19.55 billion — record high

Operating cash flow of RMB 26.00 billion, equivalent to 1.33x net profit

2025 cash dividend payout ratio raised to 55%, up 7 percentage points year-on-year

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, March 26, 2026 — Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (A-share: 600690.SH; H-share: 06690.HK; D-share: 690D.DE), a global leader in smart home solutions, today announced its results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric (RMB bn unless stated) FY2025 FY2024 Change Revenue 302.35 286.02 +5.71% Net profit attr. to shareholders of the parent company 19.55 18.73 +4.39% Basic EPS (RMB) 2.12 2.02 +4.95%

Management Commentary

“Our 2025 results give us greater conviction than ever: the global operating model we have built — a powerful central platform enabling genuine local product development, manufacturing and commercial execution in every market — is becoming the Company’s most enduring competitive advantage. It simultaneously delivers the resilience to navigate a complex external environment and the ability to create product experiences that genuinely resonate with consumers in every market. And it continues to evolve. As AI and digital capabilities are woven more deeply into this platform, we believe what it can ultimately deliver has only begun to be realised.” Li Huagang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

2025 Operational Review

China

Haier Smart Home delivered broad-based growth across premium, youth and core appliance categories, with its multi-brand portfolio gaining share at every tier of the market.

Casarte delivered double-digit revenue growth year-on-year. The brand held a 75% share in the premium washing machine segment and 44% in refrigerators priced above RMB 10,000.

Leader’s Effortless three-drum washing machine — co-developed with consumers — exceeded 300,000 units sold, driving the brand’s full-year revenue above RMB 10 billion for the first time, up 30% year-on-year.

In core appliance categories, refrigeration achieved its 18th consecutive year as the world’s top-selling brand, with 47.7% offline share in China (+3.6 percentage points); air conditioning delivered 14.8% global volume growth — the fastest in the industry; and washing machines reached a global market share of 14.4%, ranked No. 1 worldwide (Euromonitor), with the Effortless machine replicating its China success in Europe and Southeast Asia.

The Company's DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) transformation in China continued to gain traction: DTC-fulfilled orders reached 57% of total volume; revenue generated for DTC-enrolled dealers grew more than 130% (air conditioning segment); and the selling expense ratio improved year-on-year.

International

The Company’s local-for-local model — R&D, manufacturing and commercial capabilities built in each key market — demonstrated broad-based resilience and delivered growth across all major regions.

North America: GE Appliances maintained its No. 1 market position for the fourth consecutive year, with premium brand revenue up 7%. GE Appliances was named Vendor Partner of the Year by Lowe’s. The Company’s local manufacturing footprint, supported by its partnership with Mabe, continues to strengthen supply chain resilience.

Europe: Revenue grew in double digits; operating cash flow reached a record high, reflecting a structural transition to sustainable operational performance. Candy returned to profitability.

Emerging markets: Revenue across emerging markets – including Southeast Asia, South Asia and MENA – grew more than 24% year-on-year, with profitability improving.

New Growth Businesses

Smart Building Solutions achieved a top-two market position in both the domestic and export markets of China's commercial HVAC sector. The Company secured its first cooling contract for AI data centre, deploying magnetic levitation technology for high-density heat dissipation. The acquisition of PROFROID, a leader in CO2 HVAC technology, positions the Company ahead of the global transition to low-GWP refrigerants.

CCR (Carrier Commercial Refrigeration) delivered double-digit USD revenue growth in its first full year under Haier ownership, with five consecutive quarters of growth driven principally by organic expansion. CCR's CO2 refrigeration technology is one of the most environmentally friendly refrigerant solutions available globally.

Kwikot was acquired in late 2024 and has grown its profit approximately 10% since closing, reaching a pre-tax margin of 12%. The product range has expanded beyond electric water heaters to include solar thermal, with the brand serving as the foundation for a broader sub-Saharan Africa platform.

Outlook

In 2026, Haier Smart Home will advance two strategic priorities. First, integrating residential air conditioning, smart building and water solutions into a unified platform — covering air, climate and water needs across every home. Second, accelerating the rollout of AI-embedded smart home appliances built around autonomous home management, building on Haier’s deep home ecosystem data and manufacturing expertise.

Investor Relations

Haier Smart Home Hong Kong

T: +852 2169 0000 | E: ir@haier.hk

Media Contacts

CROSS ALLIANCE Communication GmbH

Sara Pinto / Sven Pauly

T: +49 (0) 89 1250903 35 | E: pi@crossalliance.de

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Haier Smart Home is the world’s largest home appliance company and a global leader in smart home solutions. Its portfolio spans refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, kitchen appliances and water heaters, complemented by HVAC, smart building and water solutions, all integrated through its smart home platform.

Operating localised R&D, manufacturing and commercial capabilities in more than 30 countries, the Company’s portfolio of brands — Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Candy, Fisher & Paykel and AQUA — serves consumers across the full price spectrum in over 160 countries and regions. This ‘global enablement, local execution’ model underpins the Company’s competitive position in every market it serves.

The Company is committed to evolving from a global appliance leader into a user-centric, platform-based smart home ecosystem company, with premium positioning, global reach, digital capabilities and AI-driven product innovation as its core strategic pillars.

