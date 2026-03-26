Qingdao Haier Aktie
WKN DE: A2JM2W / ISIN: CNE1000031C1
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26.03.2026 17:19:13
EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Reports Full-Year 2025 Results: Global Revenue Surpasses RMB 300 Billion for the First Time; Net Profit Reaches a Record Highs
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EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
Haier Smart Home Reports Full-Year 2025 Results: Global Revenue Surpasses RMB 300 Billion for the First Time; Net Profit Reaches a Record High
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, March 26, 2026 — Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (A-share: 600690.SH; H-share: 06690.HK; D-share: 690D.DE), a global leader in smart home solutions, today announced its results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.
Key Financial Metrics
Management Commentary
2025 Operational Review
China
Casarte delivered double-digit revenue growth year-on-year. The brand held a 75% share in the premium washing machine segment and 44% in refrigerators priced above RMB 10,000.
Leader’s Effortless three-drum washing machine — co-developed with consumers — exceeded 300,000 units sold, driving the brand’s full-year revenue above RMB 10 billion for the first time, up 30% year-on-year.
In core appliance categories, refrigeration achieved its 18th consecutive year as the world’s top-selling brand, with 47.7% offline share in China (+3.6 percentage points); air conditioning delivered 14.8% global volume growth — the fastest in the industry; and washing machines reached a global market share of 14.4%, ranked No. 1 worldwide (Euromonitor), with the Effortless machine replicating its China success in Europe and Southeast Asia.
The Company's DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) transformation in China continued to gain traction: DTC-fulfilled orders reached 57% of total volume; revenue generated for DTC-enrolled dealers grew more than 130% (air conditioning segment); and the selling expense ratio improved year-on-year.
International
North America: GE Appliances maintained its No. 1 market position for the fourth consecutive year, with premium brand revenue up 7%. GE Appliances was named Vendor Partner of the Year by Lowe’s. The Company’s local manufacturing footprint, supported by its partnership with Mabe, continues to strengthen supply chain resilience.
Europe: Revenue grew in double digits; operating cash flow reached a record high, reflecting a structural transition to sustainable operational performance. Candy returned to profitability.
Emerging markets: Revenue across emerging markets – including Southeast Asia, South Asia and MENA – grew more than 24% year-on-year, with profitability improving.
New Growth Businesses
Smart Building Solutions achieved a top-two market position in both the domestic and export markets of China's commercial HVAC sector. The Company secured its first cooling contract for AI data centre, deploying magnetic levitation technology for high-density heat dissipation. The acquisition of PROFROID, a leader in CO2 HVAC technology, positions the Company ahead of the global transition to low-GWP refrigerants.
CCR (Carrier Commercial Refrigeration) delivered double-digit USD revenue growth in its first full year under Haier ownership, with five consecutive quarters of growth driven principally by organic expansion. CCR's CO2 refrigeration technology is one of the most environmentally friendly refrigerant solutions available globally.
Kwikot was acquired in late 2024 and has grown its profit approximately 10% since closing, reaching a pre-tax margin of 12%. The product range has expanded beyond electric water heaters to include solar thermal, with the brand serving as the foundation for a broader sub-Saharan Africa platform.
Outlook
Investor Relations
Haier Smart Home Hong Kong
T: +852 2169 0000 | E: ir@haier.hk
Media Contacts
CROSS ALLIANCE Communication GmbH
Sara Pinto / Sven Pauly
T: +49 (0) 89 1250903 35 | E: pi@crossalliance.de
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
Operating localised R&D, manufacturing and commercial capabilities in more than 30 countries, the Company’s portfolio of brands — Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Candy, Fisher & Paykel and AQUA — serves consumers across the full price spectrum in over 160 countries and regions. This ‘global enablement, local execution’ model underpins the Company’s competitive position in every market it serves.
The Company is committed to evolving from a global appliance leader into a user-centric, platform-based smart home ecosystem company, with premium positioning, global reach, digital capabilities and AI-driven product innovation as its core strategic pillars.
Forward-Looking Statements
26.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Phone:
|+49 6172 9454 143
|Fax:
|+49 6172 9454 42143
|E-mail:
|ir@haier.hk
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|ISIN:
|CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9, CNE1000048K8
|WKN:
|A2JM2W, A2QHT7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2298388
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2298388 26.03.2026 CET/CEST
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