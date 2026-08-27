Qingdao Haier Aktie
WKN DE: A2JM2W / ISIN: CNE1000031C1
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27.08.2026 18:36:44
EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Reports H1 2026 Results: Q2 Revenue Grows Year-on-Year; Net Profit Improves Quarter-on-Quarter
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EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Haier Smart Home Reports H1 2026 Results: Q2 Revenue Grows Year-on-Year; Net Profit Improves Quarter-on-Quarter
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 27 August 2026 — Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (A-share: 600690.SH; H-share: 06690.HK; D-share: 690D.DE), a global leader in smart home solutions, today announced its results for the six months ended 30 June 2026.
The Company reported H1 revenue of RMB 152.12 billion and net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company of RMB 10.32 billion. Q2 revenue rose 1.36% year-on-year, H1 gross margin improved, and Smart HVAC Solutions segment profit grew faster than revenue.
Management Commentary
Ongoing organisational change and innovation are the bedrock of Haier Smart Home’s ability to navigate business cycles. Smart HVAC Solutions is changing how we operate: by pooling R&D, supply chain and channel resources, we can bring products and integrated solutions to market more efficiently. H1 growth in segment revenue and profit shows that the integration is delivering results. In July, we applied a similar integration approach to Smart Home Appliances, bringing together refrigeration, laundry and kitchen appliances.
As we enter the final phase of reshaping our global supply chain, a more regional, diversified and agile network — combined with the local teams we have built over many years — will strengthen cost competitiveness and resilience and support sustainable growth and consumer trust worldwide.”
— Li Huagang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
Operational Update
Cumulative retail sales volume of the Flash Ice refrigerator exceeded 20,000 units, helping lift the Company’s retail volume share in the RMB 4,000–5,000 segment by 4.8 percentage points year-on-year. Cumulative sales of the Effortless three-drum washing-machine range exceeded 600,000 units since launch.
International
Europe revenue grew 4.9% year-on-year, with continued momentum in HVAC and commercial refrigeration. South Asia revenue grew 17.1% year-on-year in RMB terms. In local-currency terms, revenue in India and Pakistan grew by more than 20% and 30%, respectively. Southeast Asia delivered double-digit revenue growth.
The Horizon refrigerator range demonstrates the Company’s “global enablement, local execution” model. A common product platform was tailored for fresh-food storage in Europe and for ice-making, water dispensing and food preservation in Vietnam. In H1, Haier ranked No. 1 by multi-door refrigerator retail value share in Spain and Italy, while the Vietnam rollout helped lift its Southeast Asian share in the category by 5 percentage points year-on-year.[3]
Smart HVAC Solutions and Commercial Refrigeration
Following the integration of residential air conditioning, Smart Building Solutions and water solutions at the end of 2025, shared customer and channel resources added 245 touchpoints for Smart Building Solutions, while greater product-platform sharing reduced the number of related SKUs by 18%. Integration across technology, products and channels also progressed at Kwikot, whose share of South Africa’s water-heater market has increased by 10 percentage points since acquisition.
Separately, Carrier Commercial Refrigeration continued its post-acquisition growth. H1 revenue grew at a near-double-digit rate in Europe and by more than 10% in Asia, where profitability also improved.
The Company has established a global portfolio of seven brands — Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Candy, Fisher & Paykel and AQUA — supported by localised R&D, manufacturing and commercial capabilities worldwide. Its products and services reach consumers in more than 200 countries and regions.
These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
Media Contacts
[1] All View Cloud (AVC): In H1 2026, the Company’s offline and online retail value shares in China’s overall home appliance market increased by 1.5 and 3.1 percentage points year-on-year, respectively. Refrigerator online and offline retail value shares were 41.9% and 42.2%, up 3.7 and 2.1 percentage points, respectively.
[2] GfK China Market Monitor: Washing machine online and offline retail value shares were 41.6% and 48.8%, up 2.8 and 2.4 percentage points year-on-year, respectively.
[3] GfK: H1 2026 retail value shares in the multi-door refrigerator category were 31.7% in Spain and 30.5% in Italy.
27.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Phone:
|+49 6172 9454 143
|Fax:
|+49 6172 9454 42143
|E-mail:
|ir@haier.hk
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|ISIN:
|CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9, CNE1000048K8
|WKN:
|A2JM2W, A2QHT7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07
|EQS News ID:
|2389632
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2389632 27.08.2026 CET/CEST
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