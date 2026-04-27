Qingdao Haier Aktie
WKN DE: A2JM2W / ISIN: CNE1000031C1
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27.04.2026 17:02:33
EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Reports Q1 2026 Results
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EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Haier Smart Home Reports Q1 2026 Results
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 27 April 2026 — Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (A-share: 600690.SH; H-share: 06690.HK; D-share: 690D.DE), a global leader in smart home solutions, today announced its results for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.
We are running a clear playbook in North America: reshaping our local supply chain, advancing sourcing actions, moving the product mix upmarket, and driving cost productivity. We have transitioned from the initial response phase into the next chapter, focused on operational efficiency and capability rebuilding. We expect this work to return our North America business to a more resilient, higher-quality operating model and position it to capture the long-term opportunity ahead.
Our globally-enabled, local-for-local model — built across a portfolio of brands and core markets — gives us the confidence to navigate complex environments. We will continue to deliver high-quality growth and stronger returns to shareholders through any cycle.
— Li Huagang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
China
AI and digital capabilities also lifted operating efficiency, with gains in inventory turnover, fulfilment and resource allocation, and a year-on-year decline in the selling expense ratio.
North America: GE Appliances was pressured in Q1 2026 by severe winter weather and the evolving trade policy landscape. The business has been advancing supply chain and sourcing actions, mix and price initiatives, and cost productivity to rebuild competitiveness for the new trade environment.
Europe: Revenue continued to grow, with HVAC up more than 20% year-on-year. Profitability improved as the benefits of 2025’s restructuring flowed through, and the premium Horizon refrigerator line accelerated its rollout.
Emerging markets: South Asia grew by 17% year-on-year in terms of revenue and profitability improved; Southeast Asia grew by 12%.
Recent acquisitions: CCR (Carrier Commercial Refrigeration) and Kwikot each delivered double-digit revenue growth in the quarter, extending the strong trajectory established since joining the Company.
74.54 million A-shares repurchased during 2023–2026 are designated for cancellation, accretive to EPS upon completion. In March 2026, the Company launched a new A-share buyback of RMB 3-6 billion over 12 months, of which RMB 600 million has been deployed to date. The Company has also proposed a separate voluntary D-share buy-back-for-cancellation offer of up to approximately 81 million shares, subject to shareholder approval and other pre-conditions.
Media Contacts:
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
Operating localised R&D, manufacturing and commercial capabilities across its core markets worldwide, the Company’s portfolio of brands — Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Candy, Fisher & Paykel and AQUA — serves consumers across the full price spectrum in over 200 countries and regions. This ‘global enablement, local execution’ model underpins the Company’s competitive position in every market it serves.
The Company is committed to evolving from a global appliance leader into a user-centric, platform-based smart home ecosystem company, with premiumisation, global operations, digitalisation and AI-enabled capabilities as its core strategic pillars.
27.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Phone:
|+49 6172 9454 143
|Fax:
|+49 6172 9454 42143
|E-mail:
|ir@haier.hk
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|ISIN:
|CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9, CNE1000048K8
|WKN:
|A2JM2W, A2QHT7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2315794
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2315794 27.04.2026 CET/CEST
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