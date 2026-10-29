Qingdao Haier Aktie
WKN DE: A2JM2W / ISIN: CNE1000031C1
|
29.10.2026 14:57:03
EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Reports Q3 2026 Results
|
EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Haier Smart Home Reports Q3 2026 Results
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 29 October 2026 — Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (A-share: 600690.SH; H-share: 06690.HK; D-share: 690D.DE), a global leader in smart home solutions, today announced its results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026.
Management Commentary
Growth comes from better products and a better consumer experience. New products are on the market, with more to come from a strong pipeline of next-generation technologies. We will prioritise our HVAC and emerging-market businesses, confident that our local expertise and regional supply chains can help increase their share of our revenue and profit.”
— Li Huagang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
The Company is upgrading its refrigeration and laundry products with proprietary innovations, including AI technology that improves the thawing of frozen food[2] and a four-drum AI laundry system that lets consumers wash different types of clothing separately.
Revenue in India grew at three times the industry rate. The Company expanded its premium washing-machine range there. Unit sales of solar-powered air conditioners doubled in Pakistan; premium washing machines were introduced in Vietnam. Revenue in the Middle East and Africa grew steadily in US Dollar terms in Q3.
In China, the Company’s residential air-conditioning product mix shifted upmarket. In North America, GE Appliances reported strong growth in Air & Water Solutions and introduced a new variable refrigerant flow system for commercial customers. In Europe, the Company is accelerating R&D and market development for air conditioners and heat pumps, with models using R290 refrigerant to meet local demand for improved environmental performance.
The Company has established a global portfolio of seven brands — Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Candy, Fisher & Paykel and AQUA — supported by localised R&D, manufacturing and commercial capabilities worldwide. Its products and services reach consumers in more than 200 countries and regions.
These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
Investor Relations
Media Contacts
[1] Source: All View Cloud (AVC).
[2] AI cell-level thawing technology.
[3] European market share data: GfK. Core markets comprise Italy, Spain, the UK and France.
29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Phone:
|+49 6172 9454 143
|Fax:
|+49 6172 9454 42143
|E-mail:
|ir@haier.hk
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|ISIN:
|CNE1000031C1, CNE000000CG9, CNE1000048K8
|WKN:
|A2JM2W, A2QHT7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07
|EQS News ID:
|2424548
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2424548 29.10.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs
Analysen zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs
|1,82
|0,62%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.