EQS-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG: CEO Niclas Karoff appointed for further term until February 2029

HAMBORNER REIT AG: CEO Niclas Karoff appointed for further term until February 2029



Duisburg, 30 March 2023 The Supervisory Board of HAMBORNER REIT AG has resolved to appoint Niclas Karoff as the companys CEO until the end of February 2029. In this context, his employment contract originally due to expire in February 2024 has been extended early by another five years.

Niclas Karoff took on the role of CEO in March 2020 and has since consistently advanced the continued strategic development of the company under difficult conditions. With this renewed appointment, the Supervisory Board is ensuring continuity and planning security in the company management.

We are happy to be able to continue our cooperation with Niclas Karoff in the long term and keep moving along the companys growth trajectory together. Important foundations have been laid under his leadership so far, particularly with regard to the further development of the portfolio in terms of quality and sustainability, which will be a defining factor in HAMBORNERs future development, comments Dr Andreas Mattner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HAMBORNER REIT AG.

I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its continued trust and am confident that together with my Management Board colleague Sarah Verheyen and the entire HAMBORNER team we will be able to continue the companys successful development, says Niclas Karoff.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around 1.6 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties at established locations as well as attractive local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in central inner-city locations, district centres and highly frequented edge-of-town sites of major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

