EQS-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG expands sustainability management and publishes extended 2021/22 sustainability report

EQS-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

HAMBORNER REIT AG expands sustainability management and publishes extended 2021/22 sustainability report



27.10.2022 / 19:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

HAMBORNER REIT AG expands sustainability management and publishes extended 2021/22 sustainability report

Further enhancement of transparency standards and separate EPRA reporting

Full carbon footprinting of the entire property portfolio for the first time

Expansion of data management and extended presentation of performance indicators at portfolio and company level

Successful positioning as a sustainable employer

Further expansion of ESG expertise thanks to establishment of an ESG Committee in the Supervisory Board and the creation of an internal office of sustainability management

Duisburg, 27 October 2022 HAMBORNER REIT AG has published its 2021/2022 sustainability report, in which it has again highlighted the great importance of ecological, social and governance aspects in conjunction with its core business and corporate management.

EXTENDED REPORTING & CARBON FOOTPRINTING

In recent months, HAMBORNER REIT AGs sustainability management has made further progress in the tracking of sustainability data and, for the first time, produced a full carbon footprint for its entire property portfolio. Furthermore, reporting was extended at company level in terms of the greenhouse gas emissions generated by business activities and social sustainability activities.

The information is presented in detail in the current sustainability report and, for the first time, has been incorporated in separate reporting in accordance with the guidelines of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA).

The company intends to continue gathering the relevant sustainability data in the coming years and to gradually digitize this process. In this context, there are plans for the imminent launch of a management system for the systematic tracking and analysis of quantitative and qualitative sustainability data. This is intended to further enhance data quality and to form the basis for deriving portfolio-wide procedures for further reducing the energy and carbon intensity of the property portfolio. A decarbonisation strategy with specific carbon reduction targets is due to be formulated on this basis as well.

SUSTAINABLE EMPLOYER

Alongside the ecological impact of its business activities, HAMBORNER REIT AG is also focusing on the social dimension of sustainability, particularly in terms of its responsibility and appeal as an employer and in terms of the incentives for the joint implementation of the sustainability strategy with all employees.

In addition to the advances in training and professional development activities, employees are offered flexible working time models and an attractive work environment, where special attention is presently being given to the aspects of equal opportunities and diversity as well as health management. The success of the measures taken is reflected in the positive development of key social sustainability performance indicators and in particular by employee satisfaction, which is at a high level once again.

ESG ORGANISATION

HAMBORNER REIT AGs sustainability management has also been expanded at both an organisational and process level in recent months. In 2022, an ESG Committee was established within the Supervisory Board to advise the company on central sustainability matters moving ahead.

Another key step was the creation of an office dedicated exclusively to sustainability issues that bundles the corresponding competence within the company and assumes responsibility for interdisciplinary and interdepartmental sustainability projects. The position was successfully filled in the middle of 2022. Furthermore, the group of sustainability managers in the relevant divisions was expanded to further optimise interdepartmental processes in the interests of sustainability.

We are delighted to be able to show our stakeholders with the latest sustainability report that we are still systematically pursuing our sustainability goals and have made progress in expanding our sustainability management, said Niclas Karoff, CEO of HAMBORNER REIT AG. Moving ahead, we will keep on setting ambitious targets in close coordination with the Supervisory Board and we will continue to report on our sustainability activities with customary transparency.

The latest 2021/2022 sustainability report provides further information on the progress made in sustainability management and can be downloaded at https://www.hamborner.de/en/sustainability-reports.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around 1.6 billion. The portfolio focuses on modern office properties at established locations as well as attractive local supply properties as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in central inner-city locations, district centres and highly frequented edge-of-town sites of major German cities and mid-sized centres.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.



CONTACT

Christoph Heitmann

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)203 54405-32

Mail: c.heitmann@hamborner.de

Web: www.hamborner.de

Timo Kappius

Sustainability Manager

Tel.: +49 (0)203 54405-47

Mail: t.kappius@hamborner.de