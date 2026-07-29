EQS-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG intensifies the roll-out of EV charging infrastructure across its property portfolio

EQS-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Sustainability

HAMBORNER REIT AG intensifies the roll-out of EV charging infrastructure across its property portfolio



29.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

HAMBORNER REIT AG intensifies the roll-out of EV charging infrastructure across its property portfolio

Duisburg, 29 July 2026 – HAMBORNER REIT AG is driving forward the expansion of sustainable mobility solutions within its property portfolio. Following a comprehensive tender process for the first phase of its e-mobility project, the company has decided to enter into a partnership with the European charging infrastructure provider ELECTRA.

The aim of the project is to establish demand-driven and economically viable fast-charging infrastructure at selected property locations. The first phase of development comprises 20 retail locations across various regions of Germany, where 140 fast-charging points are to be installed initially. In a further phase of development, an expansion to up to 248 charging points is planned.

“By expanding the charging infrastructure, we are making targeted investments in the future viability of our locations. Electric mobility is increasingly becoming a key infrastructure service in the retail sector. By integrating fast-charging facilities, we are enhancing the appeal of our properties to visitors, strengthening the competitiveness of our tenant sites and, at the same time, unlocking additional value-creation potential for our portfolio,” explains HAMBORNER board member Sarah Verheyen. “The project is therefore a further key element of our strategy to develop sustainable and future-oriented property locations.”

In the first phase, the planned roll-out will cover, amongst others, retail sites in Cologne, Berlin, Bonn, Mannheim, Leipzig and Aachen. This marks the first time HAMBORNER has implemented a large-scale, cross-site approach to integrating fast-charging infrastructure within its property portfolio.

ELECTRA focuses on easily accessible locations where charging can be conveniently combined with shopping or other everyday errands. Clear pricing, simple operation and a reliable charging process are designed to ensure that fast charging can be integrated into everyday life without detours or uncertainties.

“HAMBORNER REIT AG’s locations fit very well with our approach: charging should take place where people spend their time anyway. Our aim is to offer them a charging experience that is as simple, transparent and reliable as possible,” says Paul Tonini, Country Manager for Germany at ELECTRA.

With the decision to go with ELECTRA, the project is moving into the next phase of implementation. Over the coming months, the focus will be on finalising the contractual details of the partnership and preparing the first locations.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around €1.3 billion. The portfolio focuses on attractive local supply properties such as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in city-centre locations, district centres and highly frequented edge-of-town sites in large and medium-sized German cities, as well as modern office properties in established locations.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

ABOUT ELCTRA

ELECTRA is a leading European provider and operator of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles and is revolutionising the daily lives of motorists with fast and ultra-fast charging times. As the market leader in France and Belgium, the company has been operating around 760 charging parks with approximately 4,600 charging points across ten countries since its foundation in 2020. By 2030, the network is set to be expanded to 15,000 fast-charging points – primarily in urban and peri-urban areas, but also along major transport corridors. As one of Europe’s best-funded charging infrastructure companies, with total funding of over one billion euros, Electra has set itself the task of driving forward the European transport transition through the systematic expansion of a modern charging infrastructure.

CONTACT

Christoph Heitmann

Head of Capital Markets, Financing & Sustainability

Tel.: +49 (0)203 54405-32

Mail: info@ir.hamborner.de

Web: www.hamborner.de

DISCLAIMER

This press release has been issued by HAMBORNER REIT AG (hereinafter "HAMBORNER") solely for information purposes. This press release may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of HAMBORNER ("forward-looking statements") that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from HAMBORNER's current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by HAMBORNER and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should therefore not be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this press release was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this press release to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. HAMBORNER accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the press release, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. HAMBORNER does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this press release. HAMBORNER is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this press release or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this press release.