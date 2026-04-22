EQS-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Publication of Annual Report 2025

EQS-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Publication of Annual Report 2025



22.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

HAMBORNER REIT AG: Publication of Annual Report 2025

Confirmation of preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year

Decrease in rental income by 2.9% to €90.3million

FFO decline by 5.7% to €48.6 million

Consistently high occupancy rate (96.5%) and WALT (5.3 years)

Net asset value (NAV) per share: €9.07 (-7.3% year-on-year)

REIT equity ratio at 54.7% and loan-to-value (LTV) at 44.3%

BUSINESS FIGURES AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2025

Duisburg, 22 April 2026 – With today’s publication of the annual report 2025, HAMBORNER REIT AG confirms the figures for the 2025 financial year previously announced in its preliminary annual results.

Operating business developed largely in a stable and planned manner. Income from rents and leases amounted to €90.3 million, 2.9% below the previous year’s level. The decline is primarily due to the disposals of portfolio properties in the first half of 2025. Influenced by the decline in rental income and increased costs, funds from operations (FFO) declined by 5.7% year-on-year to €48.6 million, or €0.60 per share. The company has thus succeeded in fully meeting its revenue forecast and exceeding its earnings target.

As part of the regular external valuation of the portfolio, which was carried out for the first time by the new appraiser Savills, the market value of the property portfolio (like-for-like) decreased by €65.1 million or 4.6%. The value adjustments were primarily attributable to individual market developments and increased investment requirements at certain property locations. Taking the year-end valuation into account, the market value of the property portfolio as at 31 December 2025 stood at €1.349 billion. The net asset value (NAV) per share fell by 7.3% year-on-year to €9.07.

The company’s financial position remained comfortable, with a REIT equity ratio of 54.7% and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 44.3%.

The company was also able to continue its largely stable business development at an operational level. Both the occupancy rate (96.5%) and the weighted average remaining term of leases (WALT, 5.8 years) remained at a consistently high level as at 31 December 2025.

DIVIDEND & ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Given that business performance has largely been in line with plans in 2025 and taking into account the defined payout ratio of 60% to 70% of the operating profit (FFO), the Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to propose to this year’s Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend of €0.39 per share. Based on the current share price, this would correspond to a dividend yield of approximately 8.2%.

The company’s Annual General Meeting will take place on 3 June 2026, once again as an in-person event. The agenda, including proposals for resolutions, as well as further information and documents, will be published this afternoon on the company’s website in the Annual General Meeting section.

GUIDANCE 2026

The company remains fundamentally positive about the course of the year 2026 and maintains the forecast issued last February for its expected business performance in the current year:

Income from rents and leases: €87.5 – €89.5 million

Funds from operations (FFO): €38.0 – €42.0 million

Further information on the forecast assumptions and the key influencing factors can be found in the forecast report contained in the 2025 annual report, which is available for download in the Financial Reports section of the company's website.

KEY FINANCIAL AND PORTFOLIO FIGURES AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2025

2025 2024 Change Income from rents and leases €90.3m €93.0m -2.9% Operating result €23.2m €24.7m -6.3% Period result €12.5m €16.3m -23.2% Funds from Operations (FFO) €48.6m €51.6m -5.7% Funds from Operations (FFO) per share €0.60 €0.63 -5.7% REIT equity ratio 54.7% 55.2% -0.5%-pts Loan to Value (EPRA LTV) 44.3% 43.7% +0.6%-pts 31 Dec 2025 31 Dec 2024 Change EPRA Net Asset Value (NAV) €738.1m €796.3m -7.3% EPRA Net Asset Value (NAV) per share €9.07 €9.79 -7.3% EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) €738.1m €796.3m -7.3% EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share €9.07 €9.79 -7.3% Number of properties 64 66 -2 Fair value of the property portfolio €1,348.5m €1,441.0m -6.4% EPRA vacancy rate 3.5% 2.8% +0.7%-pts Weighted remaining term of leases 5.3 years 5.8 years -0.5 years

Further information on the key figures presented can be found in the glossary.

ABOUT HAMBORNER REIT AG

HAMBORNER REIT AG a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around €1.3 billion. The portfolio focuses on attractive local supply properties such as large-scale retail assets, retail parks and DIY stores in city-centre locations, district centres and highly frequented edge-of-town sites in large and medium-sized German cities, as well as modern office properties in established locations.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is distinguished by its many years of experience on the property and capital market, its consistent and sustainably attractive dividend strategy and its lean and transparent corporate structure. The company is a registered real estate investment trust (REIT) and benefits from corporation and trade tax exemption at company level.

CONTACT

Christoph Heitmann

Head of Capital Markets, Financing & Sustainability

Tel.: +49 (0)203 54405-32

Mail: info@ir.hamborner.de

Web: www.hamborner.de

DISCLAIMER

This press release has been issued by HAMBORNER REIT AG (hereinafter "HAMBORNER") solely for information purposes. This press release may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of HAMBORNER ("forward-looking statements") that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from HAMBORNER's current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by HAMBORNER and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should therefore not be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this press release was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this press release to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. HAMBORNER accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the press release, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. HAMBORNER does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this press release. HAMBORNER is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this press release or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this press release.