EQS-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Tanja Dreilich to become Chief Financial Officer of HHLA

EQS-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Tanja Dreilich to become Chief Financial Officer of HHLA



08.11.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 8 November 2022

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

Tanja Dreilich to become Chief Financial Officer of HHLA

The Supervisory Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has appointed Tanja Dreilich to the Executive Board of the European logistics group. Ms Dreilich will join HHLA's Executive Board on 1 January 2023 and will be responsible for the Finance and Real Estate divisions from 1 February 2023. She succeeds Dr. Roland Lappin, who will leave the company at the end of January 2023.

Ms. Dreilich joins HHLA from ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a leading global provider of mobility technology, where she has been responsible for finance in the Car Chassis Technology division since September 2021.

Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Gruber, Chairman of HHLAs Supervisory Board, says of Ms. Dreilichs appointment: We have chosen in Ms. Dreilich a manager who brings comprehensive substantive and strategic expertise in all relevant financial topics to her role at HHLA. Due to her activities as a senior executive in various sectors and listed companies, she possesses broad knowledge in multiple fields of the industry. We are delighted that, in the future, women and men on HHLAs Executive Board will bear equal responsibility for the companys continued successful development. HHLA is thus one of the few listed companies where this is the case. We wish Ms. Dreilich much success in her responsible position in these challenging times.

Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of HHLAs Executive Board, says: I am very much looking forward to working with Ms. Dreilich. Together with the two other members of the Executive Board, we will continue to successfully implement HHLAs strategy, which is oriented towards growth and sustainability.

Ms. Dreilich studied economics and graduated with a degree in business administration from the J. W. Goethe University in Frankfurt and an Executive MBA from the WHU Business School in Vallendar and the Kellogg Business School in Chicago. She began her professional career with automotive manufacturer Adam Opel. In the years that followed, she worked in various management positions in the parent company, General Motors. Starting in January 2005, she was CFO of electronics manufacturer ITT Cannon. From September 2007 to June 2010, Ms. Dreilich held the same position with sugar manufacturer Nordzucker in Braunschweig. She then switched to Gagfah, a listed real estate group in Essen. Beginning in May 2012, Ms. Dreilich was Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Nemetschek AG, a software provider to the construction industry based in Munich.

In September 2014, Ms. Dreilich became Managing Director and CFO of the automotive supplier Kirchhoff in Iserlohn. From October 2019 to August 2021, she held the same position at the Constantia Flexible Group, a producer of flexible packaging based in Vienna.

In addition, Ms. Dreilich was a member of the Supervisory Board of financial service provider Grenke AG for four years from May 2015.

Contact:Julia HartmannHead of Investor RelationsHAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AGBei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.deTel: +49-40-3088-3397Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de