EQS-News: Hannover Re appoints Brona Magee to succeed Klaus Miller on the Executive Board

Brona Magee to join the Executive Board of Hannover Re effective 1 January 2025

She will succeed Klaus Miller, who will remain with the company in an advisory role

Hannover, 12 August 2024: The Supervisory Board of Hannover Rück SE has appointed Brona Magee (49) as a member of the Executive Board of Hannover Re effective 1 January 2025.

She succeeds Klaus Miller (64) on the Executive Board, who after 14 successful years with Hannover Re, will remain with the company in 2025 in an advisory role.

Brona Magee has successfully overseen Hannover Re's Business Center Life & Health Asia since April 2023. Among other responsibilities she previously served as member of the Executive Committee at SCOR. At Hannover Re, together with Claude Chèvre, she will assume responsibility for the Life & Health reinsurance business group in the Executive Board.

"Brona Magee has already successfully applied her strengths and experience in our reinsurance business. I wish her every success in her new leadership role," said Torsten Leue, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hannover Re. "She is an outstanding successor to Klaus Miller, who contributed to the success of Hannover Re over a span of 14 years with his strong thought leadership and superlative commitment. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Klaus Miller."

"I am absolutely delighted that in Brona Magee we have secured a seasoned leader for Hannover Re's Executive Board. A qualified actuary with extensive international expertise in life and health reinsurance, she optimally complements our leadership team. Since joining Hannover Re, she has already played a pivotal role in driving the success of our life and health reinsurance business in Asia," said Jean-Jacques Henchoz, Chief Executive Officer of Hannover Re. "With his dedication, personality and specialist expertise, Klaus Miller has been instrumental not only in advancing life and health reinsurance at Hannover Re, but in shaping Hannover Re as a whole. On behalf of the entire Executive Board and our employees, I would like to thank him for his tremendous contribution."

Brona Magee has more than two decades of experience in the reinsurance industry. She joined SCOR in 2011 in connection with the integration of Transamerica Reinsurance. She held various international leadership positions, before taking on the role of Deputy CEO SCOR Global Life in 2018.

Klaus Miller has been with Hannover Re since 2010. He previously served as Head of Structured Insurance Solutions at Commerzbank before joining the Executive Board of Hannover Re. His current scope of responsibility for life and health reinsurance encompasses the regions of North America, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, Ireland as well as Northern, Eastern and Central Europe.

Hannover Re is one of the world’s leading reinsurers. It transacts all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present worldwide with more than 3,500 staff. German business of the Hannover Re Group is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. Established in 1966, Hannover Re is recognised as a reliable partner for innovative risk solutions, exceptional customer intimacy and financial soundness. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor's AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior".

