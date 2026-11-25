EQS-News: Hannover Rück SE / Key word(s): Forecast

Hannover Re expects Group net income of at least EUR 2.9 billion for 2027 and aims for continued steady increase in profit over the strategy cycle 2027–2029



25.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Hannover Re expects Group net income of at least EUR 2.9 billion for 2027 and aims for continued steady increase in profit over the strategy cycle 2027–2029

Guidance 2027: Group net income of at least EUR 2.9 billion, return on investment of around 3.8%

Strategy cycle 2027–2029 and financial ambition announced:

Annual return on equity of at least 18%, EBIT growth of at least 5% per year, increase in Group net income across the cycle exceeding EBIT growth

Strategy cycle 2024–2026: Targets clearly outperformed

Hannover, 25 November 2026: Hannover Re is aiming for further earnings growth in the year ahead and over the new strategy cycle 2027–2029. The company presented its targets at its Investors' Day.

"With our lean and diversified operating model, we are very well placed even in the face of a challenging market environment," said Clemens Jungsthöfel, Chief Executive Officer of Hannover Re. "What is more, our long-standing client partnerships, our robust positioning in the market and our resilient balance sheet enable us to tap into further attractive business opportunities. Building on this foundation, we are aiming for continued steady earnings growth and remain optimistic about the year ahead."

Guidance 2027: Further increase in earnings expected

Hannover Re anticipates Group net income of at least EUR 2.9 billion for the 2027 financial year, an increase of around 7% compared to the earnings forecast for 2026.

In its Property & Casualty reinsurance business group, Hannover Re expects to see currency-adjusted growth in reinsurance revenue (gross) in the low single-digit percentage range. The combined ratio is projected to come in below 85%. The reinsurance service result (net) in the Life & Health reinsurance business group should reach around EUR 975 million.

Hannover Re expects the increased investment volume to generate a return on investment of around 3.8%.

Achievement of the earnings guidance for 2027 is based on the premise that large loss expenditure does not significantly exceed the expected level of EUR 2.5 billion (previous year: EUR 2.3 billion) and that there are no unforeseen distortions on capital markets.

Strategy cycle 2027–2029: Expanding profitability and building on strengths

"Hannover Re remains 'somewhat different'. Our new strategy concentrates on what already sets us apart today: our pragmatism, our focus on the client and our exceptional underwriting and risk management," said Clemens Jungsthöfel, Chief Executive Officer of Hannover Re. "We want to remain our clients’ first choice. And we want our shareholders to participate in our success over the long term."

In the strategy cycle 2027–2029 Hannover Re continues its pursuit of profitable growth to sustain the favourable earnings trend. Growth opportunities in both property & casualty and life & health reinsurance, as well as an increasing earnings contribution from the investment side, are expected to support this development. The lean operating model, efficient capital management, a clear focus on core business and empowered people continue to be crucial success factors. Through the targeted use of technology, especially artificial intelligence, Hannover Re seeks to automate recurring processes, utilise data more efficiently and support its employees' decision processes. In this way, the company aims to further boost productivity while remaining lean and efficient as it continues to grow.

Hannover Re derives its financial ambition for the coming three years on the Group level from the strategic priorities: it is aiming for an annual return on equity of at least 18% as well as average annual EBIT growth of at least 5%. The increase in Group net income should outpace the EBIT growth from 2028 onwards due to corporate tax reform in Germany.

The revised dividend strategy of the previous year remains unchanged. The payout ratio will continue to be around 55% of Group net income, with a dividend per share at least on the level of the prior year.

Strategy cycle 2024–2026: Targets clearly outperformed

Based on developments to date, Hannover Re has already achieved or surpassed its targets for the current cycle, which it is thus on track to successfully close out at year-end 2026.

Up to and including the end of September 2026, Hannover Re generated an average return on equity of 21.2%. The rates of EBIT growth in 2024, 2025 and the first nine months of 2026 clearly outpaced the minimum 5% target. The average growth in the contractual service margin (net) amounted to around 9% up to the end of September 2026. At the same time, the capital adequacy ratio under Solvency II consistently remained comfortably above the long-term target of more than 200%. As planned, the dividends for the 2024 and 2025 financial years were significantly above the level of the previous year, while the targeted payout ratio for the dividend was raised to around 55% of Group net income during the cycle. The results achieved to date underscore Hannover Re's long-term profitability.

Hannover Re is one of the world’s leading reinsurers. It transacts all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present worldwide with around 4,000 staff. Property and casualty reinsurance in Germany is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. Established in 1966, Hannover Re is recognised as a reliable partner for innovative risk solutions, exceptional customer intimacy and financial soundness. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor's AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior".

Please note the disclaimer: https://www.hannover-re.com/en/legal-information/

Contact

Media Relations:

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Tel. +49 511 5604-1502

oliver.suess@hannover-re.com

Jessica Locker

Tel. +49 511 5604-1599

jessica.locker@hannover-re.com

Investor Relations:

Karl Steinle

Tel. +49 511 5604-1500

karl.steinle@hannover-re.com

Axel Bock

Tel. +49 511 5604-1736

axel.bock@hannover-re.com

www.hannover-re.com