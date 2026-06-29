EQS-News: Hanseatic Global Terminals plans to acquire 20% stake in Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Investment

Hanseatic Global Terminals plans to acquire 20% stake in Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg



29.06.2026 / 12:59 CET/CEST

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Hanseatic Global Terminals plans to acquire 20% stake in Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg

Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) today signed a term sheet outlining the key conditions for the intended acquisition of a 20% stake in Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg (CTH). In addition, it is planned to increase the stake in the TC3 container terminal at the Moroccan port of Tangier from 10% to 20%. The transaction remains subject to the negotiation and finalization of binding agreements.

CTH is one of the Port of Hamburg’s major container handling facilities, with an annual capacity of 2.5 million TEU. Planned investments in the Western Extension and automation of the terminal are expected to further increase its capacity and enhance the efficiency of cargo handling operations in the Port of Hamburg.

“The agreement marks another important step in strengthening our Terminal Portfolio in Europe. Together with our partners, we aim to support the further development of efficient, future-ready terminal infrastructure that benefits customers, ports, and global trade,” said Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO Hanseatic Global Terminals.

“Hapag-Lloyd has been a valued partner of the Eurogate Group for many decades. Together with strong partners such as Hapag-Lloyd and Hanseatic Global Terminals, we aim to further develop CTH as an important logistics hub in Northern Europe. Through modernization, digitalization, increased automation, and the electrification of our cargo handling processes, we want to gradually position the terminal to remain high-performing and become significantly more climate-friendly in the future,” said Michael Blach, Chairman of the Group Management Board of Eurogate.

In addition to this intended investment in CTH, Hanseatic Global Terminals already holds a stake in Container Terminal Altenwerder in the Port of Hamburg. The intended investment in CTH further underscores Hapag-Lloyd Group’s strong commitment to Hamburg and its important role in global liner shipping operations.

Established in 2023, Hanseatic Global Terminals operates as an independent entity within the Hapag-Lloyd Group, focused on terminals and infrastructure. With a clear 2030 vision, the company aims to expand its global port terminal portfolio to approximately 30 stakes and grow into a leading global terminal operator.

Completion of the transaction will be subject, among other things, to approval by the relevant authorities and regulators.



About Hanseatic Global Terminals

Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) is a fully owned subsidiary of Hapag-Lloyd. Operating from Rotterdam, HGT manages a portfolio of stakes in 26 marine terminals and complementary logistics services in 13 countries across three regions, with plans to expand its stakes to over 30 terminals by 2030. Spanning key regions, its portfolio comprises port terminals and related logistics services in Latin America and Florida (US). In the booming Indian market, it is present through the container terminals, depots and rail business of J M Baxi, India’s largest integrated terminal and logistics provider. Additionally, HGT’s presence in strategic European hubs, such as Germany and the Mediterranean, enhances its global network and allows it to offer seamless, efficient logistics and supply chain solutions to customers worldwide.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Press contacts

Tim.Seifert@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2291

Nienke.Kools@hgt.com / +31 6 4422-5630

Contact for investors

Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705