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WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475

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29.06.2026 12:59:54

EQS-News: Hanseatic Global Terminals plans to acquire 20% stake in Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Investment
Hanseatic Global Terminals plans to acquire 20% stake in Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg

29.06.2026 / 12:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hanseatic Global Terminals plans to acquire 20% stake in Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg

Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) today signed a term sheet outlining the key conditions for the intended acquisition of a 20% stake in Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg (CTH). In addition, it is planned to increase the stake in the TC3 container terminal at the Moroccan port of Tangier from 10% to 20%. The transaction remains subject to the negotiation and finalization of binding agreements.

CTH is one of the Port of Hamburg’s major container handling facilities, with an annual capacity of 2.5 million TEU. Planned investments in the Western Extension and automation of the terminal are expected to further increase its capacity and enhance the efficiency of cargo handling operations in the Port of Hamburg.

“The agreement marks another important step in strengthening our Terminal Portfolio in Europe. Together with our partners, we aim to support the further development of efficient, future-ready terminal infrastructure that benefits customers, ports, and global trade,” said Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO Hanseatic Global Terminals.

“Hapag-Lloyd has been a valued partner of the Eurogate Group for many decades. Together with strong partners such as Hapag-Lloyd and Hanseatic Global Terminals, we aim to further develop CTH as an important logistics hub in Northern Europe. Through modernization, digitalization, increased automation, and the electrification of our cargo handling processes, we want to gradually position the terminal to remain high-performing and become significantly more climate-friendly in the future,” said Michael Blach, Chairman of the Group Management Board of Eurogate.

In addition to this intended investment in CTH, Hanseatic Global Terminals already holds a stake in Container Terminal Altenwerder in the Port of Hamburg. The intended investment in CTH further underscores Hapag-Lloyd Group’s strong commitment to Hamburg and its important role in global liner shipping operations.

Established in 2023, Hanseatic Global Terminals operates as an independent entity within the Hapag-Lloyd Group, focused on terminals and infrastructure. With a clear 2030 vision, the company aims to expand its global port terminal portfolio to approximately 30 stakes and grow into a leading global terminal operator.

Completion of the transaction will be subject, among other things, to approval by the relevant authorities and regulators.

About Hanseatic Global Terminals
Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) is a fully owned subsidiary of Hapag-Lloyd. Operating from Rotterdam, HGT manages a portfolio of stakes in 26 marine terminals and complementary logistics services in 13 countries across three regions, with plans to expand its stakes to over 30 terminals by 2030. Spanning key regions, its portfolio comprises port terminals and related logistics services in Latin America and Florida (US). In the booming Indian market, it is present through the container terminals, depots and rail business of J M Baxi, India’s largest integrated terminal and logistics provider. Additionally, HGT’s presence in strategic European hubs, such as Germany and the Mediterranean, enhances its global network and allows it to offer seamless, efficient logistics and supply chain solutions to customers worldwide.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Press contacts
Tim.Seifert@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2291
Nienke.Kools@hgt.com / +31 6 4422-5630

Contact for investors
Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705


29.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2355988

 
End of News EQS News Service

2355988  29.06.2026 CET/CEST

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