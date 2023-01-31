31.01.2023 07:29:55

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinarily strong result in its anniversary year 2022

Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinarily strong result in its anniversary year 2022

Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinarily strong result in its anniversary year 2022

  • EBITDA and EBIT significantly higher than prior-year level
  • Average freight rate increased by 43 %
  • Transport volume at prior-year level

On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, Hapag-Lloyd has concluded the 2022 financial year in which it celebrated its 175th anniversary with an EBITDA of USD 20.5 billion (EUR 19.4 billion). The EBIT rose to USD 18.5 billion (EUR 17.5 billion), which can primarily be attributed to higher freight rates. At the same time, disruptions in global supply chains and Inflation have led to a significant increase in costs.

Revenues rose to USD 36.4 billion (EUR 34.5 billion), primarily owing to an increase in the average freight rate, to 2,863 USD/TEU (2021: 2,003 USD/TEU). However, already by the end of the year, the freight rate had significantly come back down as congestion eased and demand declined. Transport volumes for full-year 2022 were roughly on a par with the prior-year level, at 11.8 million TEU (2021: 11.9 million TEU).

Hapag-Lloyd will publish its 2022 Annual Report with the audited financial figures and an outlook for the current financial year during a virtual press briefing on financial statements on 2 March 2023.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found here:  https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html


PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES (USD)*

  Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 2022 versus
2021
Transport volume (TEU million) 2.9 2.9 11.8 11.9 0.0
Freight rate (USD/TEU) 2,625 2,577 2,863 2,003 860
Revenues (USD billion) 8.0 8.4 36.4 26.4 10.0
EBITDA (USD billion) 3.8 4.7 20.5 12.8 7.6
EBIT (USD billion) 3.3 4.2 18.5 11.1 7.4

 

PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES (EURO)*

  Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 2022 versus
2021
Revenues (EUR billion) 7.8 7.3 34.5 22.3 12.3
EBITDA (EUR billion) 3.8 4.0 19.4 10.9 8.6
EBIT (EUR billion) 3.3 3.6 17.5 9.4 8.1
Annual average exchange rate (USD/EUR) n.a. n.a. 1.05 1.18 -0.13
End of period exchange rate (USD/EUR) n.a. n.a. 1.07 1.13 -0.06

* In individual cases, rounding differences may occur in the tables for computational reasons.
 

About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 252 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the worlds leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 14,500 employees and more than 400 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.0 million TEU including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 123 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America, and Intra-America trades.

 

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Companys forward-looking statements.


Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

