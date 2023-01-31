|
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinarily strong result in its anniversary year 2022
Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinarily strong result in its anniversary year 2022
On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, Hapag-Lloyd has concluded the 2022 financial year in which it celebrated its 175th anniversary with an EBITDA of USD 20.5 billion (EUR 19.4 billion). The EBIT rose to USD 18.5 billion (EUR 17.5 billion), which can primarily be attributed to higher freight rates. At the same time, disruptions in global supply chains and Inflation have led to a significant increase in costs.
Revenues rose to USD 36.4 billion (EUR 34.5 billion), primarily owing to an increase in the average freight rate, to 2,863 USD/TEU (2021: 2,003 USD/TEU). However, already by the end of the year, the freight rate had significantly come back down as congestion eased and demand declined. Transport volumes for full-year 2022 were roughly on a par with the prior-year level, at 11.8 million TEU (2021: 11.9 million TEU).
Hapag-Lloyd will publish its 2022 Annual Report with the audited financial figures and an outlook for the current financial year during a virtual press briefing on financial statements on 2 March 2023.
Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found here: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
