EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd achieves robust half-year results in a weaker market environment

10.08.2023 / 07:29 CET/CEST

Hapag-Lloyd achieves robust half-year results in a weaker market environment

Subdued demand continues in the first half of 2023

Earnings forecast for 2023 as a whole confirmed

Continued focus on formulating Strategy 2030

Hapag-Lloyd has concluded the first half of 2023 with an EBITDA of USD 3.8 billion (EUR 3.5 billion) and an EBIT of USD 2.8 billion (EUR 2.6 billion). The Group profit stood at USD 3.1 billion (EUR 2.9 billion). As expected, these results are significantly below the prior-year level.

Transport volumes experienced a year-on-year decline of 3.4 percent, to 5,807 TTEU (H1 2022: 6,012 TTEU), primarily owing to lower demand for container transports on the Far East and European trade routes to North America. In addition, a lower average freight rate of 1,761 USD/TEU (H1 2022: 2,855 USD/TEU) was particularly responsible for the decline in revenue, which decreased to USD 10.8 billion (EUR 10.0 billion). Transport expenses were below the prior-year level, at USD 6.3 billion (EUR 5.9 billion), primarily due to lower expenditures for demurrage and detention and a decreased bunker consumption price of USD 625 per tonne (H1 2022: USD 703 per tonne).

Weaker demand and lower freight rates are having a very noticeable impact on our earnings. In a challenging market environment, we can look back on a successful first half year overall, in which we were able to expand our terminal portfolio while also significantly boosting our customers satisfaction thanks to our focus on quality. In the second half of the year, we will continue to focus on formulating our Strategy 2030. This strategy will guide us forward on our strategic path to success in 2024, said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

For the full year 2023, Hapag-Lloyd confirms the forecast it published on 2 March. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of USD 4.3 to 6.5 billion (EUR 4 to 6 billion) and EBIT to be in the range of USD 2.1 to 4.3 billion (EUR 2 to 4 billion). However, the ongoing war in Ukraine, geopolitical uncertainties, persistent inflationary pressures and high inventory levels are creating risks that could negatively impact the forecast.

KEY FIGURES (USD)*

H1 2023 H1 2022 H1 2023 versus

H1 2022 Transport volume (TTEU) 5,807 6,012 - 205 Freight rate (USD/TEU) 1,761 2,855 - 1,095 Revenues (USD million) 10,847 18,562 - 7,715 EBITDA (USD million) 3,775 10,942 - 7,166 EBIT (USD million) 2,762 9,919 - 7,157 EBITDA margin 35% 59% - 24 Ppt EBIT margin 25% 53% - 28 Ppt Group profit (USD million) 3,133 9,466 - 6,333



KEY FIGURES (EURO)*

H1 2023 H1 2022 H1 2023 versus

H1 2022 Revenues (EUR million) 10,036 16,970 - 6,934 EBITDA (EUR million) 3,493 10,004 - 6,511 EBIT (EUR million) 2,555 9,068 - 6,513 Group profit (EUR million) 2,898 8,654 - 5,756 Annual average exchange rate (USD/EUR) 1.08 1.09 - 0.01 End of period exchange rate (USD/EUR) 1.09 1.04 0.05

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 258 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.9 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the worlds leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 14,000 employees and 400 offices in 135 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 2.9 million TEU including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 115 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

