EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd acquires stake in the Spinelli Group
Hapag-Lloyd acquires stake in the Spinelli Group
The responsible antitrust authorities have approved Hapag-Lloyds acquisition of a minority stake in the Spinelli Group, after signing took place in September 2022. With todays closing of the transaction, Hapag-Lloyd has acquired 49 percent of the shares in one of Italys leading terminal and transport operators. The remaining 51 percent of the shares in the corporate group remain in the hands of the Spinelli family. The parties have agreed to not disclose any financial details of the deal.
In driving its Strategy 2023, Hapag-Lloyd has continuously expanded its involvement in the terminal sector, most recently through an agreement to acquire a stake in the terminal business of Chile-based SM SAAM. In addition to the now completed investment in the Italy-based Spinelli Group, Hapag-Lloyd also has stakes in JadeWeserPort in Wilhelmshaven, the Container Terminal Altenwerder in Hamburg, Terminal TC3 in Tangier, and Terminal 2 in Damietta, Egypt, which is currently under construction.
