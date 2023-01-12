EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd acquires stake in the Spinelli Group

12.01.2023 12:45:49

Hapag-Lloyd acquires stake in the Spinelli Group

Hapag-Lloyd acquires stake in the Spinelli Group

Hapag-Lloyd acquires stake in the Spinelli Group

  • Transaction successfully completed
  • Hapag-Lloyd acquires a 49 percent minority stake
  • Terminal portfolio further expanded

The responsible antitrust authorities have approved Hapag-Lloyds acquisition of a minority stake in the Spinelli Group, after signing took place in September 2022. With todays closing of the transaction, Hapag-Lloyd has acquired 49 percent of the shares in one of Italys leading terminal and transport operators. The remaining 51 percent of the shares in the corporate group remain in the hands of the Spinelli family. The parties have agreed to not disclose any financial details of the deal.

In driving its Strategy 2023, Hapag-Lloyd has continuously expanded its involvement in the terminal sector, most recently through an agreement to acquire a stake in the terminal business of Chile-based SM SAAM. In addition to the now completed investment in the Italy-based Spinelli Group, Hapag-Lloyd also has stakes in JadeWeserPort in Wilhelmshaven, the Container Terminal Altenwerder in Hamburg, Terminal TC3 in Tangier, and Terminal 2 in Damietta, Egypt, which is currently under construction.

 

About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 252 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the worlds leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 14,500 employees and more than 400 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.0 million TEU including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 123 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

 

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Companys forward-looking statements.

 

Contact:

Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

