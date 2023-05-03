EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions



03.05.2023 / 15:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions

Resolution to pay dividend of EUR 63 per share approved

Actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board formally approved for the 2022 financial year

Hapag-Lloyd AG shareholders approved today with the required majority all items on the agenda put to the vote at the Annual General Meeting. This included the appropriation of the net profit and thereby the payment of a dividend of EUR 63 per share.

We look back on an exceptionally strong 2022. We enhanced our service quality, expanded our involvement in the terminal sector, invested in the efficiency of our fleet, and achieved a record result. We are therefore very pleased that our shareholders will benefit from a dividend again, said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG, adding: Whats more, we have got the current financial year off to a good start. However, the cooling of the economy will lead to a significant decline in earnings, which is why we will focus on keeping a firm eye on our costs and continuing to act flexibly in the market. In addition, we will be setting the strategic course that we will pursue until 2030.

I am very delighted that Hapag-Lloyd AG is distributing a dividend commensurate with the result so that shareholders can participate in this very positive business performance. There is also continuity in the composition of the Supervisory Board, which enables us to keep benefitting from the existing competencies and to seamlessly maintain the very constructive cooperation of recent years, said Michael Behrendt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

As stated in the forecast for the current 2023 financial year published on 2 March, Hapag-Lloyd expects earnings to gradually normalise. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of USD 4.3 to 6.5 billion (EUR 4 to 6 billion) and EBIT to be in the range of USD 2.1 to 4.3 billion (EUR 2 to 4 billion). However, this forecast remains subject to considerable uncertainty given the ongoing war in Ukraine and other geopolitical conflicts as well as the impacts of high inflation.

You can find all voting results of todays Annual General Meeting, as well as additional documents and information, in the Investor Relations section of our website:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/calendar-events/annual-general-meeting.html

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 251 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the worlds leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 14,200 employees and more than 400 offices in 135 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3 million TEU including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 119 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

