|
03.05.2023 15:15:32
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions
|
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions
Hapag-Lloyd AG shareholders approved today with the required majority all items on the agenda put to the vote at the Annual General Meeting. This included the appropriation of the net profit and thereby the payment of a dividend of EUR 63 per share.
We look back on an exceptionally strong 2022. We enhanced our service quality, expanded our involvement in the terminal sector, invested in the efficiency of our fleet, and achieved a record result. We are therefore very pleased that our shareholders will benefit from a dividend again, said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG, adding: Whats more, we have got the current financial year off to a good start. However, the cooling of the economy will lead to a significant decline in earnings, which is why we will focus on keeping a firm eye on our costs and continuing to act flexibly in the market. In addition, we will be setting the strategic course that we will pursue until 2030.
I am very delighted that Hapag-Lloyd AG is distributing a dividend commensurate with the result so that shareholders can participate in this very positive business performance. There is also continuity in the composition of the Supervisory Board, which enables us to keep benefitting from the existing competencies and to seamlessly maintain the very constructive cooperation of recent years, said Michael Behrendt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.
As stated in the forecast for the current 2023 financial year published on 2 March, Hapag-Lloyd expects earnings to gradually normalise. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of USD 4.3 to 6.5 billion (EUR 4 to 6 billion) and EBIT to be in the range of USD 2.1 to 4.3 billion (EUR 2 to 4 billion). However, this forecast remains subject to considerable uncertainty given the ongoing war in Ukraine and other geopolitical conflicts as well as the impacts of high inflation.
You can find all voting results of todays Annual General Meeting, as well as additional documents and information, in the Investor Relations section of our website:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/calendar-events/annual-general-meeting.html
About Hapag-Lloyd
Disclaimer
Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
03.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1623635
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1623635 03.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hapag-Lloyd AGmehr Nachrichten
|
03.05.23
|EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions (EQS Group)
|
03.05.23
|EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd Hauptversammlung stimmt allen Beschlussvorschlägen zu (EQS Group)
|
26.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Hapag-Lloyd verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.23
|EQS-News: Beteiligungserwerb an J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited erfolgreich abgeschlossen (EQS Group)
|
19.04.23
|EQS-News: Share acquisition in J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited successfully concluded (EQS Group)
|
23.03.23
|EU-Einigung: Schiffe sollen bis 2050 80 Prozent weniger CO2 ausstoßen (dpa-AFX)
|
02.03.23
|Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie im Plus: Hapag-Lloyderwartet 2023 deutlichen Gewinnrückgang (dpa-AFX)
|
02.03.23
|KORREKTUR: Hapag-Lloyd rechnet nach Rekordplus mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang (dpa-AFX)