Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475
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20.05.2026 14:29:33
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions
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EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions
Today, Hapag-Lloyd AG shareholders approved all agenda items put to the vote at the Annual General Meeting with the required majority. This included the appropriation of the net profit and thereby the payment of a dividend of EUR 3.00 per share.
“2025 was a good year for Hapag-Lloyd. We increased our transport volumes well beyond market growth and achieved solid results despite lower freight rates and higher operational costs. For this reason, we are very pleased to be able to pay out a dividend once again to our shareholders. At the same time, we have vigorously pressed ahead with our strategic agenda: with record levels of schedule reliability and customer satisfaction, a further modernized fleet, and the targeted expansion of our Hanseatic Global Terminals portfolio,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.
The shareholders also approved the proposals to elect Karl Gernandt and Macario Valdés Raczynski to the Supervisory Board as shareholder representatives. Karl Gernandt is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kühne Holding AG and Managing Director of Kühne Maritime GmbH. He has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG since 2009 and assumed its chairmanship on February 26, 2026. Macario Valdés Raczynski is the CEO of Quiñenco S.A. and has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG since February 13, 2026.
“I am very pleased with the election result and the trust of our shareholders. It sends a strong signal of continuity and stability on the Supervisory Board. This will allow us to seamlessly continue the close cooperation of recent years while providing constructive support to the Executive Board in driving Hapag-Lloyd’s successful growth trajectory forward,” said Karl Gernandt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.
All voting results of today’s Annual General Meeting, as well as additional documents and information, can be accessed at: http://www.hapag-lloyd.com/agm
Disclaimer
Press contacts
Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705
20.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2330682
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2330682 20.05.2026 CET/CEST
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