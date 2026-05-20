EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions



20.05.2026 / 14:29 CET/CEST

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Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions

Resolution to pay a dividend of EUR 3.00 per share approved

Actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board formally approved for the 2025 financial year

Karl Gernandt re-elected to the Supervisory Board, Macario Valdés Raczynski elected to the Supervisory Board

Today, Hapag-Lloyd AG shareholders approved all agenda items put to the vote at the Annual General Meeting with the required majority. This included the appropriation of the net profit and thereby the payment of a dividend of EUR 3.00 per share.

“2025 was a good year for Hapag-Lloyd. We increased our transport volumes well beyond market growth and achieved solid results despite lower freight rates and higher operational costs. For this reason, we are very pleased to be able to pay out a dividend once again to our shareholders. At the same time, we have vigorously pressed ahead with our strategic agenda: with record levels of schedule reliability and customer satisfaction, a further modernized fleet, and the targeted expansion of our Hanseatic Global Terminals portfolio,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

The shareholders also approved the proposals to elect Karl Gernandt and Macario Valdés Raczynski to the Supervisory Board as shareholder representatives. Karl Gernandt is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kühne Holding AG and Managing Director of Kühne Maritime GmbH. He has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG since 2009 and assumed its chairmanship on February 26, 2026. Macario Valdés Raczynski is the CEO of Quiñenco S.A. and has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG since February 13, 2026.

“I am very pleased with the election result and the trust of our shareholders. It sends a strong signal of continuity and stability on the Supervisory Board. This will allow us to seamlessly continue the close cooperation of recent years while providing constructive support to the Executive Board in driving Hapag-Lloyd’s successful growth trajectory forward,” said Karl Gernandt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

All voting results of today’s Annual General Meeting, as well as additional documents and information, can be accessed at: http://www.hapag-lloyd.com/agm



About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 302 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.5 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 15,200 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.6 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 133 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 24 marine terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. Around 4,400 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to these terminal activities.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Press contacts

Nils.Haupt@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2263

Tim.Seifert@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2291

Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705