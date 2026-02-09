Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475
|
09.02.2026 13:32:54
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for 2025
|
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for 2025
On the basis of preliminary figures, Hapag-Lloyd achieved Group revenues of USD 21.1 billion (EUR 18.6 billion) in the 2025 financial year. The Group EBITDA stood at USD 3.6 billion (EUR 3.2 billion) and the Group EBIT at USD 1.1 billion (EUR 1.0 billion). Thus, the result was at the upper end of the earnings forecast and, as expected, below the prior-year level.
Robust growth in global trade and the new Gemini Network led to an 8% increase in the transport volume, to 13.5 million TEU. At the same time, the average freight rate fell by 8% compared to the prior year, to 1,376 USD/TEU. Higher costs due to the ongoing rerouting of ships via the Cape of Good Hope and start-up expenses for the Gemini Network, weighed on the annual results. On the other hand, Gemini related cost savings started kicking in during the second half of 2025 and will be fully realized in 2026. One-time non-cash effects in the fourth quarter had a positive impact.
Hapag-Lloyd will publish its 2025 Annual Report with the audited financial figures and an outlook for the current financial year on March 26, 2026.
Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found here: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES (EURO)*
* In individual cases, rounding differences may occur in the tables for computational reasons.
About Hapag-Lloyd



Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705
09.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2273444
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2273444 09.02.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Hapag-Lloyd AG
Analysen zu Hapag-Lloyd AG
|22.01.26
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.01.26
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.01.26
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.12.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.12.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|118,20
|-1,01%