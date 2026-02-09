Hapag-Lloyd Aktie

WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475

09.02.2026 13:32:54

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for 2025

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for 2025

09.02.2026 / 13:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for 2025 

  • Transport volume up 8%, to 13.5 million TEU
  • Average freight rate 8% below prior-year level
  • As expected, earnings trend below prior-year level
  • Gemini synergies increasingly unfolding

On the basis of preliminary figures, Hapag-Lloyd achieved Group revenues of USD 21.1 billion (EUR 18.6 billion) in the 2025 financial year. The Group EBITDA stood at USD 3.6 billion (EUR 3.2 billion) and the Group EBIT at USD 1.1 billion (EUR 1.0 billion). Thus, the result was at the upper end of the earnings forecast and, as expected, below the prior-year level.

Robust growth in global trade and the new Gemini Network led to an 8% increase in the transport volume, to 13.5 million TEU. At the same time, the average freight rate fell by 8% compared to the prior year, to 1,376 USD/TEU. Higher costs due to the ongoing rerouting of ships via the Cape of Good Hope and start-up expenses for the Gemini Network, weighed on the annual results. On the other hand, Gemini related cost savings started kicking in during the second half of 2025 and will be fully realized in 2026. One-time non-cash effects in the fourth quarter had a positive impact.

Hapag-Lloyd will publish its 2025 Annual Report with the audited financial figures and an outlook for the current financial year on March 26, 2026.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found here:  https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html


PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES (USD)* 

  Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 2025 versus
2024
Transport volume (TEU million) 3.3 3.1 13.5 12.5 1.0
Freight rate (USD/TEU) 1,310 1,564 1,376 1,492 -116
Revenues (USD billion) 5.0 5.4 21.1 20.7 0.4
EBITDA (USD billion) 0.8 1.4 3.6 5.0 -1.4
EBIT (USD billion) 0.2 0.8 1.1 2.8 -1.7

 

PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES (EURO)* 

  Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 2025 versus
2024
Revenues (EUR billion) 4.3 5.1 18.6 19.1 -0.5
EBITDA (EUR billion) 0.7 1.3 3.2 4.6 -1.5
EBIT (EUR billion) 0.1 0.8 1.0 2.6 -1.6
Annual average exchange rate
(USD/EUR)		 n.a. n.a. 1.13 1.08 0.05
End of period exchange rate
(USD/EUR)		 n.a. n.a. 1.18 1.04 0.14

* In individual cases, rounding differences may occur in the tables for computational reasons.
 

About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 305 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.5 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 14,000 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.8 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 130 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 21 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. Around 3,000 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.

 

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

 

Press contacts
Nils.Haupt@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2263
Tim.Seifert@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2291


Contact for investors
Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705

09.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2273444

 
End of News EQS News Service

2273444  09.02.2026 CET/CEST

22.01.26 Hapag-Lloyd Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.01.26 Hapag-Lloyd Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.01.26 Hapag-Lloyd Underweight Barclays Capital
19.12.25 Hapag-Lloyd Underweight Barclays Capital
18.12.25 Hapag-Lloyd Sell UBS AG
