EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for 2025

Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for 2025



09.02.2026 / 13:32 CET/CEST

Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for 2025

Transport volume up 8%, to 13.5 million TEU

Average freight rate 8% below prior-year level

As expected, earnings trend below prior-year level

Gemini synergies increasingly unfolding

On the basis of preliminary figures, Hapag-Lloyd achieved Group revenues of USD 21.1 billion (EUR 18.6 billion) in the 2025 financial year. The Group EBITDA stood at USD 3.6 billion (EUR 3.2 billion) and the Group EBIT at USD 1.1 billion (EUR 1.0 billion). Thus, the result was at the upper end of the earnings forecast and, as expected, below the prior-year level.

Robust growth in global trade and the new Gemini Network led to an 8% increase in the transport volume, to 13.5 million TEU. At the same time, the average freight rate fell by 8% compared to the prior year, to 1,376 USD/TEU. Higher costs due to the ongoing rerouting of ships via the Cape of Good Hope and start-up expenses for the Gemini Network, weighed on the annual results. On the other hand, Gemini related cost savings started kicking in during the second half of 2025 and will be fully realized in 2026. One-time non-cash effects in the fourth quarter had a positive impact.

Hapag-Lloyd will publish its 2025 Annual Report with the audited financial figures and an outlook for the current financial year on March 26, 2026.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found here: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html



PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES (USD)*

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 2025 versus

2024 Transport volume (TEU million) 3.3 3.1 13.5 12.5 1.0 Freight rate (USD/TEU) 1,310 1,564 1,376 1,492 -116 Revenues (USD billion) 5.0 5.4 21.1 20.7 0.4 EBITDA (USD billion) 0.8 1.4 3.6 5.0 -1.4 EBIT (USD billion) 0.2 0.8 1.1 2.8 -1.7

PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES (EURO)*

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 2025 versus

2024 Revenues (EUR billion) 4.3 5.1 18.6 19.1 -0.5 EBITDA (EUR billion) 0.7 1.3 3.2 4.6 -1.5 EBIT (EUR billion) 0.1 0.8 1.0 2.6 -1.6 Annual average exchange rate

(USD/EUR) n.a. n.a. 1.13 1.08 0.05 End of period exchange rate

(USD/EUR) n.a. n.a. 1.18 1.04 0.14

* In individual cases, rounding differences may occur in the tables for computational reasons.



About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 305 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.5 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 14,000 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.8 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 130 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 21 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. Around 3,000 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.

