11.05.2023 07:29:47
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd Q1 2023: good resilience in weaker market environment
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Hapag-Lloyd Q1 2023: good resilience in weaker market environment
Hapag-Lloyd has concluded the first quarter of 2023 with an EBITDA of USD 2.4 billion (EUR 2.2 billion). EBIT decreased to USD 1.9 billion (EUR 1.7 billion) compared to the same quarter last year, and the Group profit was also below the prior-year level, at USD 2 billion (EUR 1.9 billion).
Transport volumes were 4.9 percent lower than in the first quarter of last year, at 2,842 TTEU (Q1 2022: 2,987 TTEU), owing to local destocking and weaker overall global demand. In addition, the lower average freight rate of 1,999 USD/TEU (Q1 2022: 2,774 USD/TEU) was particularly responsible for the decline in revenue, which decreased to USD 6 billion (EUR 5.6 billion). Transport expenses remained at the prior-year level of USD 3.3 billion: The lower transport volumes were accompanied by inflation-related cost increases and a higher bunker consumption price, of USD 645/t (Q1 2022: USD 613/t).
Despite declining results, we have made a robust start to the current financial year. The market environment has normalised, with corresponding declines in demand and freight rates. This will undoubtedly have an impact on our earnings over the course of the year, so we will be keeping a very close eye on our costs. In addition, we are pressing ahead on further developing our Groups Strategy 2030, which will focus on quality and sustainability, said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.
For the full year 2023, Hapag-Lloyd confirms the forecast it published on 2 March. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of USD 4.3 to 6.5 billion (EUR 4 to 6 billion) and EBIT to be in the range of USD 2.1 to 4.3 billion (EUR 2 to 4 billion). However, the ongoing war in Ukraine, other geopolitical uncertainties and persistent inflationary pressures are creating risks that could negatively impact the forecast.
The financial report for the first quarter of 2023 is available online at:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
