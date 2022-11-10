EQS-News: Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko Group holds its own in a difficult market environment

EQS-News: HAWESKO Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko Group holds its own in a difficult market environment



10.11.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 10 November 2022. The wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) today published its Nine-Month Financial Report 2022 including the figures for the third quarter (1 July to 30 September).

In a difficult market environment and historically low consumer sentiment due to inflation, the Hawesko Group achieved sales of 148.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 (+2 percent; previous year: 145.4 million). The group operating result (EBIT) in the third quarter of 2022 was 5.4 million (previous year: 7.1 million). Significant, inflation-related price increases along the entire value chain as well as a post-pandemic normalisation of advertising efficiency continue to weigh on the result in the third quarter despite a slightly higher gross profit margin of 43.8 per cent (previous year: 43.7 per cent).

After sales in the retail business in the first half of 2022 were still 10.9 per cent behind home consumption, which was particularly strong in 2021 due to the lockdown situation, they stabilised noticeably in the third quarter of 2022 at 100.4 million and, as expected, at the previous year's level (previous year: 101.1 million). The reason for the stabilisation is the increased number of customers in the past years as well as good new customer acquisition in 2022.

The B2B segment achieved a turnover of 47.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 (+8.0 per cent; previous year: 44.3 million). The revenue growth is mainly driven by the first-time consolidation of the recently acquired Czech Global Wines & Spirits s.r.o. Operationally, B2B was not quite able to match the previous year's quarter with 42.4 million. In Germany and Switzerland in particular, it was not possible to compensate for the restrained demand for premium wine in food retailing. The Austrian B2B business, on the other hand, benefited from increased gastronomy sales in the holiday regions with +13.0 per cent in the third quarter.

In the nine-month period (1 January to 30 September) the Hawesko Group's consolidated sales of 460.3 million came close to the previous year's level (-2.1 percent; previous year: 470.3 million). The group's EBIT fell to 22.5 million (previous year: 38.2 million). The impact of the decline in pandemic effects compared to the previous year, which was characterised by a lockdown, was expected by the company. The inflation-driven cost increases seen so far were not foreseeable in this way and cannot be fully compensated for in the short term despite an increase in the margin.

For 2022 as a whole, the Board of Management of the Hawesko Group thus continues to anticipate a slight decline in sales of between minus one and minus six percent compared with the Corona year 2021. In terms of earnings, a reduced return is expected with an EBIT margin of between 6.0 and 7.0 percent. Inflation effects are likely to have an impact on the result at the lower end of the range.

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group achieved sales of 681 million and EBIT of 53 million in 2021. The Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding AG are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

