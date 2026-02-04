EQS-News: Hawesko Holding SE 2025 more resilient than the overall market

EQS-News: HAWESKO Holding SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Hawesko Holding SE 2025 more resilient than the overall market



04.02.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Hawesko Holding SE 2025 more resilient than the overall market

Hawesko Group 2025 with €622 million in revenue and EBIT of €26 million

Hawesko defies difficult market environment; operating profitability at previous year's level

Cost and efficiency programme to have positive impact on earnings as early as 2026



Hamburg, 4 February 2025. Based on preliminary figures, the premium wine trading group Hawesko Holding SE (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) achieved consolidated sales of €622 million (previous year: €639 million) and operating profit (EBIT) of €26 million (previous year: €32 million) in the 2025 financial year, based on preliminary figures. The EBIT margin was 4.1 per cent.

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to €51 million (previous year: €57 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8.2 per cent.

As the market leader, the Hawesko Group once again outperformed the industry as a whole in the 2025 financial year. With a slight decline in sales of 3 per cent, the Hamburg-based company showed stronger momentum than the overall market, which recorded a significantly larger decline of approximately 6 per cent.

In the B2B segment, the Hawesko Group achieved sales of around €203 million (previous year: €198 million), representing solid growth of just over 2 per cent. The subdued consumer sentiment was clearly noticeable in the end consumer segments in Germany. Turnover in the brick-and-mortar business amounted to €226 million (previous year: €234 million). In the e-commerce segment, turnover declined by around 7 per cent to €193 million (previous year: €208 million).

Despite the market-related decline in sales, operating profitability, measured by the EBIT margin, reached 4.1 per cent, almost the same level as the previous year (2024: 5.0 per cent).

The Hawesko Group has been countering this trend since last year: the growth and cost-cutting programme launched in 2025 is already showing initial results. Key elements of the growth programme include innovative marketplace models, which are already achieving double-digit growth rates, the introduction of new product categories and the use of AI-supported personalised advertising. From 2026 onwards, the programme will have a broadly positive impact on results.

"2025 was characterised by a consistently poor consumer climate and a declining wine market. This led to a continuous decline in sales in the end consumer segments," comments Thorsten Hermelink, CEO of the Hawesko Group. "We worked intensively on our costs and structures last year, so that we will benefit from this in terms of results in both 2026 and the following years and can actively drive forward the consolidation of the market. In addition, we will continue to address our existing and new customers individually and inspire them with our wines through innovation, the expansion of our delicatessen range and new business models. Enjoyment is and will remain an integral part of our customers' lives."

As the market leader, Hawesko will continue to play an active role in the upcoming consolidation in the current year. With a comfortably high cash flow and an optimised cost structure, the Hawesko Group is in a position to seize opportunities in Germany and Europe.

As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group employs around 1,300 people in the retail (Jacques' and Wein & Co.), B2B (in particular Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (in particular HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares of Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in addition to the Hanseatic Stock Exchange in Hamburg.

